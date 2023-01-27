Read full article on original website
Montana Tech women's basketball gearing up for Frontier Conference's stretch run
BUTTE — The Montana Tech women’s basketball team is preparing for a critical next 16 days, as the Orediggers embark on their third pass-through in Frontier Conference play. In the first segment, Tech dropped their first two games before semester exams, an exhibition against University of Montana, two...
Montana Tech to dig deep in the final stretch of the season
BUTTE – The final stretch of the Frontier Conference season is here, with only five games remaining before the start of the postseason. Montana Tech has fared well throughout the 2022-23 season, with a 19-4 record. The Diggers have been ranked all season and are currently No. 12 in the nation.
5 takeaways from Carroll football's initial 2023 recruiting class
HELENA — Carroll football, little more than two months removed from an 8-3 season in which the Saints captured a share of the Frontier Conference Championship, announced 26 signees that make up the Saints’ initial 2023 recruiting class. The group was officially announced via Twitter and consists of...
I-90 closed in both directions near Drummond
Detours are in place on I-90 near Drummond after a multi-vehicle crash. Montana Highway Patrol is reporting eastbound traffic is detoured at MM138 and westbound traffic is being detoured at Drummond. I-90 will remain closed to traffic as multiple ambulances and first responders are traveling to the scene. As of...
