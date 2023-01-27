Read full article on original website
'Hot spot policing': What to know about the new SAPD's new violent crime initiative
SAN ANTONIO-Violent street crimes like murder, robbery, and aggravated assault are up 47% in San Antonio over the last three years. That's according to data from the San Antonio Police Department, analyzed by a team of researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Together, the groups are launching...
Deputies: Arguement over text leads to assault, suspect on the run
San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over...
The 2023 Fiesta poster has been unveiled Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO — The official Fiesta Poster for 2023 has been unveiled during a special ceremony at the Witte Museum. They will also name this year's Miss Fiesta with last year's Miss Fiesta, Calista Burns presenting her crown and sash. The official poster and the artist that designed it...
Armed serial robber suspect caught in the act
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested 68-year-old James Kirkwood, accused of aggravated robbery. According to the police, officers had surveillance video of a car with a very distinct dent linked to various robberies. Detectives located the car and followed it. Police say Kirkwood was going to stores and opening door...
Space heater to blame for West Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are saying a space heater ignited a house fire on the West Side late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at a home off North San Gabriel Street near Rivas Street. Crews said the fire was in the back of the home, but was...
Good Samaritan put his life at risk to extinguish flames during fiery wreck
San Antonio — Kenneth Ramirez thought he was doing a free routine battery check for a customer at Advanced Auto Parts on North General McMullen Drive. But Fox San Antonio’s Ryan Wolf helped set up the fake maintenance checkup as part of a CASH FOR KINDNESS surprise. “How...
Dozens of dogs left freezing to death in cold
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities were called to reports of at least a dozen dogs left out in the cold Wednesday, in one Northwest Side neighborhood. Animal Care Services says they've been called out to the Woodlawn Hills neighborhood several times in the last year for reports of a neighbor leaving their dogs outside in the cold.
San Antonio Police officer hospitalized after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer is in the hospital after being involved in a wreck on the Northwest Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Loop 410 access road. Investigators said the police sergeant was taken to the hospital...
Problematic interchange gets a major overhaul in Northeast San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - An innovative new interchange design in Northeast San Antonio is aiming to bring more green lights and fewer wrecks. The city says the intersection of Harry Wurzbach and Austin Highway has been a "traffic headache" for years now. It was revamped as part of a 2017 bond...
City receives $4M federal grant to improve safety on Zarzamora
On Wednesday morning, the Biden-Harris Administration announced $72.7 million for Texas to improve roads at the local level. This funding is part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, which includes $4.4 million dollars specifically for San Antonio. According to the City's Transportation Department, $4.25 million will be for mid-block crossings along Zarzamora Road, while $150,000 will be for cross safety campaigns to educate the public.
Young girl kidnapped at gunpoint by boyfriend's father, suspect in custody
SAN ANTONIO - A young girl is safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint last week. Alexander McCormick, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said that around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 three high schoolers were driving in...
San Antonio ISD to provide free meals to all children during school closures
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD will offer meals Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last. Parents can pick up a lunch and breakfast meal bundle curbside. It’s for anyone under the 18 years old. Children do not have to be...
One person killed, two injured in Pearsall pipeline explosion Wednesday
PEARSALL, Texas — OSHA is investigating a pipeline explosion that happened in Pearsall this afternoon that killed one worker and hospitalized two others. Authorities say that the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon about 55 miles Southwest of San Antonio. The workers were employed by Nexus Integrity Management...
San Antonio's all-time passing leader, twin brother sign with West Texas A&M
It's National Signing Day and the dynamic duo from Brennan High School, Ashton and Aaron Dubose, they're among the many signing their letters of intent today. Ashton is San Antonio's all-time leading passer and his twin brother Aaron is his favorite receiver. Twin brothers Ashton and Aaron Dubose have always...
San Antonio prepares for winter weather
SAN ANTONIO - Following the ice storm in February 2021, county and city officials want the community to know they are prepared for extreme weather. Bexar County crews with the department of public works have been on the roads since early Monday morning, prepping the bridges and overpasses for potential ice that may accumulate. If Bexar County roads ice-up, county officials say they’re ready.
Crews battle early morning fire at vacant Northwest Side apartment building
SAN ANTONIO - Crews battled a fire at a two-story vacant apartment building early Tuesday morning on the Northwest Side. The fire started just before 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 near Rolling Dale Drive. Officials said heavy smoke was coming from the building when...
Haven for Hope prepared to help homeless as temperatures drop
SAN ANTONIO - Some people are looking for an extra jacket, socks, and blanket to keep warm. Haven for Hope’s field crews were out dropping off warm clothes to those who are currently unsheltered. On colder days, they will reach more than 60 people and give them things like...
Winter Storm Warning expanded to include San Antonio, Bexar County until Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - The Winter Storm Warning has been updated early Tuesday morning to include Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. The warning is in effect until 9 a.m. on Thursday. Overcast with pockets of drizzle or mist to start...
Winter storm already wreaking havoc on Hill Country
KERRVILLE, TX - Despite not yet seeing the worst part of this storm, roads have been a huge issue here in Kerr County. Officials are concerned it's only going to get worse. The combination of the cold, wind, and rain is taking a toll on Kerrville residents and passerby’s.
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
