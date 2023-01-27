ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Deputies: Arguement over text leads to assault, suspect on the run

San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The 2023 Fiesta poster has been unveiled Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO — The official Fiesta Poster for 2023 has been unveiled during a special ceremony at the Witte Museum. They will also name this year's Miss Fiesta with last year's Miss Fiesta, Calista Burns presenting her crown and sash. The official poster and the artist that designed it...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Armed serial robber suspect caught in the act

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested 68-year-old James Kirkwood, accused of aggravated robbery. According to the police, officers had surveillance video of a car with a very distinct dent linked to various robberies. Detectives located the car and followed it. Police say Kirkwood was going to stores and opening door...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Space heater to blame for West Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are saying a space heater ignited a house fire on the West Side late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at a home off North San Gabriel Street near Rivas Street. Crews said the fire was in the back of the home, but was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Dozens of dogs left freezing to death in cold

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities were called to reports of at least a dozen dogs left out in the cold Wednesday, in one Northwest Side neighborhood. Animal Care Services says they've been called out to the Woodlawn Hills neighborhood several times in the last year for reports of a neighbor leaving their dogs outside in the cold.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City receives $4M federal grant to improve safety on Zarzamora

On Wednesday morning, the Biden-Harris Administration announced $72.7 million for Texas to improve roads at the local level. This funding is part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, which includes $4.4 million dollars specifically for San Antonio. According to the City's Transportation Department, $4.25 million will be for mid-block crossings along Zarzamora Road, while $150,000 will be for cross safety campaigns to educate the public.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

One person killed, two injured in Pearsall pipeline explosion Wednesday

PEARSALL, Texas — OSHA is investigating a pipeline explosion that happened in Pearsall this afternoon that killed one worker and hospitalized two others. Authorities say that the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon about 55 miles Southwest of San Antonio. The workers were employed by Nexus Integrity Management...
PEARSALL, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio prepares for winter weather

SAN ANTONIO - Following the ice storm in February 2021, county and city officials want the community to know they are prepared for extreme weather. Bexar County crews with the department of public works have been on the roads since early Monday morning, prepping the bridges and overpasses for potential ice that may accumulate. If Bexar County roads ice-up, county officials say they’re ready.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Haven for Hope prepared to help homeless as temperatures drop

SAN ANTONIO - Some people are looking for an extra jacket, socks, and blanket to keep warm. Haven for Hope’s field crews were out dropping off warm clothes to those who are currently unsheltered. On colder days, they will reach more than 60 people and give them things like...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Winter storm already wreaking havoc on Hill Country

KERRVILLE, TX - Despite not yet seeing the worst part of this storm, roads have been a huge issue here in Kerr County. Officials are concerned it's only going to get worse. The combination of the cold, wind, and rain is taking a toll on Kerrville residents and passerby’s.
KERR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy