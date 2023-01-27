A GoFundMe account was recently set up to benefit the daughters of Amy Clemons, who was killed last Saturday in Barry. “We are reaching out to ask for your support on behalf of Amy’s girls, who tragically lost their mother to domestic violence,” Organizer Melanie Cranston stated. “They are in need of our help to cover the unexpected costs associated with their mother’s passing. Their mother was a source of love, support and security for them, and her loss has left them heartbroken. In addition to their emotional pain, they are also facing financial hardship as they try to pay for the funeral and other necessary expenses. We are asking for your help in easing this burden for Amy’s young daughters. Any contribution you can make will go directly towards covering the costs of the funeral and other expenses. Every little bit will make a big difference in their lives. Let us show these girls how much they are loved and cared for by everyone that knows them. We appreciate your generosity and kindness more than words can express. Please keep Amy’s girls in your thoughts and prayers.”

