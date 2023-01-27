Read full article on original website
Frost ISD Student Chosen For Award By Congress of Future Medical Leaders
A Frost Independent School District student was recently nominated for the Congress of Future Leaders Award of Excellence. Elexis Adams wrote a paper about her interest in joining the medical field as a specialist, and will serve as a delegate and representative for her community as well as Texas. Adams will visit Boston, Massachusetts in June to receive her award.
Epic Nursing and Rehabilitation Open House and Ribbon Cutting
Epic Nursing and Rehabilitation is having an open house and ribbon cutting at their facility from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Mayor Don Denbow will be attending the ribbon cutting to present the facility with a proclamation from the city. In addition, staff will be giving guided tours, and the event will feature live music, refreshments, and raffles for attending guests.
School, Business Closures for Navarro County (2023)
As snow and frigid temperatures continue to affect North Texas, Navarro County schools and offices are adjusting their schedules to meet with deteriorating weather conditions. Currently, the following Navarro County schools will be experiencing delays and extended closures:. Corsicana Independent School District will have an early release at 1:30 p.m.,...
Fundraiser Established To Benefit Daughters of Slain Woman
A GoFundMe account was recently set up to benefit the daughters of Amy Clemons, who was killed last Saturday in Barry. “We are reaching out to ask for your support on behalf of Amy’s girls, who tragically lost their mother to domestic violence,” Organizer Melanie Cranston stated. “They are in need of our help to cover the unexpected costs associated with their mother’s passing. Their mother was a source of love, support and security for them, and her loss has left them heartbroken. In addition to their emotional pain, they are also facing financial hardship as they try to pay for the funeral and other necessary expenses. We are asking for your help in easing this burden for Amy’s young daughters. Any contribution you can make will go directly towards covering the costs of the funeral and other expenses. Every little bit will make a big difference in their lives. Let us show these girls how much they are loved and cared for by everyone that knows them. We appreciate your generosity and kindness more than words can express. Please keep Amy’s girls in your thoughts and prayers.”
Multi-Day Winter Event Underway
Please see the following National Weather Service update from Corsicana Fire Chief Michael Ryan regarding the weather. Freezing rain and sleet, resulting in ice accumulations and ice-related travel impacts, will occur across much of the region through the middle of the week. The greatest impacts are expected to be across North Texas, including the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, but portions of Central and East may also see accumulating ice.
