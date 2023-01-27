ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim's name released in Wellington murder-suicide

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
The name of a woman who died in a Wellington murder-suicide last week was released Thursday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the female victim as Brittany Carter, 34.

The victim's family members rescinded Marsy's Law, according to sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera.

The shooting occurred Jan. 20 shortly after 5 p.m. in the 2100 block of Balsan Way, inside the Olympia subdivision.

A man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside the Olympia subdivision in Wellington.

After the shooting, the gunman was identified as Stephen Smith, 45.

Carter and Smith were an estranged couple with two children in common, Barbera said.

Family and friends have set up a memorial fund for the children at Wells Fargo under the name "Brittany Carter Memorial Fund." Donations will be accepted at any Wells Fargo branch or through Zelle by using the email BrittanyCarterMemorial@gmail.com .

In the latest domestic violence report from the Florida Department of Children and Families, from January to December 2020, reported domestic violence offenses increased by 1.16%. More than 106,000 domestic violence offenses were reported to law enforcement and 217 people died, representing about 20% of all homicides in Florida.

