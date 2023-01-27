ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
860wacb.com

Georgia Man Arrested On Kidnapping, Assault ChargesIn Catawba County

51-year-old Robert Lawrence Perry of Clermont, Georgia, was arrested Wednesday, January 25 by Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged with second-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, and injury to personal property. Perry was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $40,000 bond. A District Court date was scheduled for Wednesday.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

LPD, SLED makes pair of drug arrests in Laurens

Two men were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges by the Laurens Police Department on Friday. The LPD and S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) SWAT teams executed search warrants at two residences on Holmes Street. Kurt Thompson, 35, and Kenyatti Abney, 22, were arrested and booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.
LAURENS, SC

