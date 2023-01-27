Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
navarrocountygazette.com
Epic Nursing and Rehabilitation Open House and Ribbon Cutting
Epic Nursing and Rehabilitation is having an open house and ribbon cutting at their facility from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Mayor Don Denbow will be attending the ribbon cutting to present the facility with a proclamation from the city. In addition, staff will be giving guided tours, and the event will feature live music, refreshments, and raffles for attending guests.
navarrocountygazette.com
Pearce Museum Hosts the Texas Invitational Art Show and Sale Feb. 22 to March 23
The Pearce Museum at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas is pleased to host their annual Invitational Art Show from Feb. 22 through March 23. This year’s juried art show features twenty-four artists that either work or reside in the state of Texas. Each piece, through graphite, oils, or bronzes, represents contemporary western art through the landscapes, wildlife, people, and day-to-day affairs that happened then through a modern lens. Much of the artwork on display is available for purchase from the artists.
navarrocountygazette.com
Frost ISD Student Chosen For Award By Congress of Future Medical Leaders
A Frost Independent School District student was recently nominated for the Congress of Future Leaders Award of Excellence. Elexis Adams wrote a paper about her interest in joining the medical field as a specialist, and will serve as a delegate and representative for her community as well as Texas. Adams will visit Boston, Massachusetts in June to receive her award.
navarrocountygazette.com
Multi-Day Winter Event Underway
Please see the following National Weather Service update from Corsicana Fire Chief Michael Ryan regarding the weather. Freezing rain and sleet, resulting in ice accumulations and ice-related travel impacts, will occur across much of the region through the middle of the week. The greatest impacts are expected to be across North Texas, including the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, but portions of Central and East may also see accumulating ice.
Comments / 0