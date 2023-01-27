The Pearce Museum at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas is pleased to host their annual Invitational Art Show from Feb. 22 through March 23. This year’s juried art show features twenty-four artists that either work or reside in the state of Texas. Each piece, through graphite, oils, or bronzes, represents contemporary western art through the landscapes, wildlife, people, and day-to-day affairs that happened then through a modern lens. Much of the artwork on display is available for purchase from the artists.

