75 customers impacted by water main break in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Washington County is impacting 75 customers in the Monongahela area.

According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the break happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main Street and 4th Street.

Crews with Pennsylvania American Water are making repairs.

Pennsylvania American Water said 75 customers are experiencing low or no water pressure due to the break.

Service was expected to be repaired some time Friday.

Stay with Channel 11 News for updates on when service will be restored.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Pittsburgh Public Schools files lawsuits against social media companies Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok are all being taken to court by Pittsburgh Public Schools.

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2023 Cox Media Group