Washington County, PA

75 customers impacted by water main break in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Washington County is impacting 75 customers in the Monongahela area.

According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the break happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main Street and 4th Street.

Crews with Pennsylvania American Water are making repairs.

Pennsylvania American Water said 75 customers are experiencing low or no water pressure due to the break.

Service was expected to be repaired some time Friday.

