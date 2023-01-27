Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
appenmedia.com
The Collection at Forsyth changes ownership
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Florida-based CTO Realty Growth announced it acquired The Collection at Forsyth for $96 million on Dec. 30. The Collection, a multi-use property at 410 Peachtree Parkway in Forsyth County, features a selection of retail shops and serves as a town center for the area, the company said in a statement.
appenmedia.com
Residents offer mixed reviews on Dunwoody Police operation
DUNWOODY, Ga. — About a dozen residents and public officials gathered at the North Shallowford Annex in Dunwoody Jan. 25 to talk about about the performance, efficiency and practices of the Dunwoody Police Department. Hosted by Berry Dunn consultants, the forum was designed to provide more insight into how...
appenmedia.com
Abbotts Hill Elementary unveils book vending machine
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Hidden under a tarp for weeks, emitting mysterious flashing lights, Inchy the Bookworm Vending Machine made its debut Jan. 13 at Abbotts Hill Elementary School. Instead of the typical money-fed vending machine with edible snacks, Inchy dispenses brain snacks for students who have earned special...
appenmedia.com
Roswell pushes to run its own municipal elections
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council held two meetings recently to discuss the prospect of the city managing its own municipal elections. The discussions, held Jan. 23 and 24, come in the wake of a Dec. 19 vote by Milton elected officials to have the city run its own municipal elections.
appenmedia.com
Roswell will talk elections tonight at special public meeting
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council will hold a special called meeting on Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers to discuss municipal elections. Directly following the meeting, the city will host an open forum with the mayor and council. Mayor Kurt Wilson and the councilmembers discussed having Roswell run its own municipal elections at two meetings on Jan. 23 and 24 and agreed to push the issue forward to a council meeting for an official vote. If agreed upon, Roswell would take over municipal elections from Fulton County.
appenmedia.com
Roswell advances plan to break from Fulton County elections
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council has unanimously agreed to push forward on plans to have the city conduct its own municipal elections. At a special called meeting Jan. 30, the council drew from discussions raised at a Jan. 23 work session and Jan. 24 committee meeting to avoid skyrocketing election costs from Fulton County, which has run municipal elections for years. In 2019 and 2021, Fulton County charged cities $2.96 per registered voter to manage their elections. In December 2022, the county proposed a new fee, $11.48 per voter.
appenmedia.com
$14,000 check fraud reported in Dunwoody
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A person took possession of a $14,000 check recently mailed to the Georgia Department of Revenue and cashed it at a Wells Fargo branch bank. The victim, a Dunwoody resident, reported he mailed a $14,003.14 check to the state agency Jan. 16 from a mailbox near 7 Dunwoody Park, but he learned the check was cashed Jan. 18 at a Wells Fargo branch by someone using a name he was unfamiliar with.
appenmedia.com
Johns Creek tours Greenville, SC as exemplary city
GREENVILLE, S.C. — While the Johns Creek City Council set priorities for the year at its annual planning retreat in Greenville, S.C., it also took notes on a walking tour to learn about branding from a city that knows how it’s done. After sequestering themselves into a conference...
appenmedia.com
Shooting victim sees outpouring of help from businesses, coworkers
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Less than a week before Christmas, Heather Quiggle was shot six times by an ex-boyfriend while she slept in her Johns Creek home on Plantation Bridge Drive. She and her boyfriend, who was shot three times, survived the attack. Her son fled the house unharmed.
appenmedia.com
Martin’s Landing split over growing deer population
ROSWELL, Ga. — On a sunny afternoon in Martin’s Landing, 87-year-old Marlene Fellows watches a herd of deer eat the few remaining plants in her backyard. Fellows, a longtime resident of the 1,030-acre neighborhood in historic Roswell, has spent the past few years trying to prevent deer from settling on her property.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta City Council approves Thompson Street condo project
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously Jan. 23 to rezone about 1 acre on Thompson Street to allow for five condominiums. The condominiums are the latest of 25 residential approvals since the Downtown Master Plan Update passed in 2015. Applicants Paul Gibbs and Jeff Pittman told...
appenmedia.com
Woman reports assault outside MARTA station
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police said a local woman waiting at the Hammond Drive MARTA station in Dunwoody Jan. 19, was assaulted by a male suspect. The victim told police she was waiting for an Uber pickup at the station at about 6 p.m., when she was approached by an unidentified man, the incident report stated. When the victim attempted to walk away from the man, he grabbed her by her hoodie jacket and pulled her back toward him.
appenmedia.com
Five arrested in Dunwoody vehicle burglary spree
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police in Dunwoody arrested five teens Jan. 26 accused of burglarizing more than a dozen parked vehicles at Peachford Hospital and a Dunwoody apartment complex Jan. 26. Police were called to 2300 Peachford Road at about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 26 after receiving reports a vehicle burglary...
appenmedia.com
Police recover vehicle stolen from rental agency
DUNWOODY, Ga. —A rental car stolen from the Savannah Airport was recovered by the Dunwoody Police Department during an incident at a local Walmart Jan. 15. Officers responded to the Walmart on Ashford Dunwoody Road after receiving reports from FLOCK traffic cameras that a stolen Ford Bronco had been spotted in the area.
appenmedia.com
Woman falls victim to online extortion
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old woman from Forsyth County reported to authorities that scammers recently stole $6,000 from her through an online fraud scheme. Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted Jan. 13 by the victim who said scammers had stolen thousands of dollars from her after she was contacted by an individual online, who asked to “use one of her paintings.”
Comments / 0