ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council will hold a special called meeting on Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers to discuss municipal elections. Directly following the meeting, the city will host an open forum with the mayor and council. Mayor Kurt Wilson and the councilmembers discussed having Roswell run its own municipal elections at two meetings on Jan. 23 and 24 and agreed to push the issue forward to a council meeting for an official vote. If agreed upon, Roswell would take over municipal elections from Fulton County.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO