ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
appenmedia.com

The Collection at Forsyth changes ownership

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Florida-based CTO Realty Growth announced it acquired The Collection at Forsyth for $96 million on Dec. 30. The Collection, a multi-use property at 410 Peachtree Parkway in Forsyth County, features a selection of retail shops and serves as a town center for the area, the company said in a statement.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Residents offer mixed reviews on Dunwoody Police operation

DUNWOODY, Ga. — About a dozen residents and public officials gathered at the North Shallowford Annex in Dunwoody Jan. 25 to talk about about the performance, efficiency and practices of the Dunwoody Police Department. Hosted by Berry Dunn consultants, the forum was designed to provide more insight into how...
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Abbotts Hill Elementary unveils book vending machine

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Hidden under a tarp for weeks, emitting mysterious flashing lights, Inchy the Bookworm Vending Machine made its debut Jan. 13 at Abbotts Hill Elementary School. Instead of the typical money-fed vending machine with edible snacks, Inchy dispenses brain snacks for students who have earned special...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell pushes to run its own municipal elections

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council held two meetings recently to discuss the prospect of the city managing its own municipal elections. The discussions, held Jan. 23 and 24, come in the wake of a Dec. 19 vote by Milton elected officials to have the city run its own municipal elections.
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell will talk elections tonight at special public meeting

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council will hold a special called meeting on Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers to discuss municipal elections. Directly following the meeting, the city will host an open forum with the mayor and council. Mayor Kurt Wilson and the councilmembers discussed having Roswell run its own municipal elections at two meetings on Jan. 23 and 24 and agreed to push the issue forward to a council meeting for an official vote. If agreed upon, Roswell would take over municipal elections from Fulton County.
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell advances plan to break from Fulton County elections

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council has unanimously agreed to push forward on plans to have the city conduct its own municipal elections. At a special called meeting Jan. 30, the council drew from discussions raised at a Jan. 23 work session and Jan. 24 committee meeting to avoid skyrocketing election costs from Fulton County, which has run municipal elections for years. In 2019 and 2021, Fulton County charged cities $2.96 per registered voter to manage their elections. In December 2022, the county proposed a new fee, $11.48 per voter.
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

$14,000 check fraud reported in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A person took possession of a $14,000 check recently mailed to the Georgia Department of Revenue and cashed it at a Wells Fargo branch bank. The victim, a Dunwoody resident, reported he mailed a $14,003.14 check to the state agency Jan. 16 from a mailbox near 7 Dunwoody Park, but he learned the check was cashed Jan. 18 at a Wells Fargo branch by someone using a name he was unfamiliar with.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Johns Creek tours Greenville, SC as exemplary city

GREENVILLE, S.C. — While the Johns Creek City Council set priorities for the year at its annual planning retreat in Greenville, S.C., it also took notes on a walking tour to learn about branding from a city that knows how it’s done. After sequestering themselves into a conference...
GREENVILLE, SC
appenmedia.com

Martin’s Landing split over growing deer population

ROSWELL, Ga. — On a sunny afternoon in Martin’s Landing, 87-year-old Marlene Fellows watches a herd of deer eat the few remaining plants in her backyard. Fellows, a longtime resident of the 1,030-acre neighborhood in historic Roswell, has spent the past few years trying to prevent deer from settling on her property.
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta City Council approves Thompson Street condo project

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously Jan. 23 to rezone about 1 acre on Thompson Street to allow for five condominiums. The condominiums are the latest of 25 residential approvals since the Downtown Master Plan Update passed in 2015. Applicants Paul Gibbs and Jeff Pittman told...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Woman reports assault outside MARTA station

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police said a local woman waiting at the Hammond Drive MARTA station in Dunwoody Jan. 19, was assaulted by a male suspect. The victim told police she was waiting for an Uber pickup at the station at about 6 p.m., when she was approached by an unidentified man, the incident report stated. When the victim attempted to walk away from the man, he grabbed her by her hoodie jacket and pulled her back toward him.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Five arrested in Dunwoody vehicle burglary spree

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police in Dunwoody arrested five teens Jan. 26 accused of burglarizing more than a dozen parked vehicles at Peachford Hospital and a Dunwoody apartment complex Jan. 26. Police were called to 2300 Peachford Road at about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 26 after receiving reports a vehicle burglary...
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Police recover vehicle stolen from rental agency

DUNWOODY, Ga. —A rental car stolen from the Savannah Airport was recovered by the Dunwoody Police Department during an incident at a local Walmart Jan. 15. Officers responded to the Walmart on Ashford Dunwoody Road after receiving reports from FLOCK traffic cameras that a stolen Ford Bronco had been spotted in the area.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Woman falls victim to online extortion

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old woman from Forsyth County reported to authorities that scammers recently stole $6,000 from her through an online fraud scheme. Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted Jan. 13 by the victim who said scammers had stolen thousands of dollars from her after she was contacted by an individual online, who asked to “use one of her paintings.”
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy