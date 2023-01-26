ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

BG Freedom Walkers protest outside of Anna’s Greek Restaurant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just days after protesting outside of Anna’s Greek Restaurant, the BG Freedom Walkers decided to voice their frustrations once again. The BG Freedom Walkers and other protestors gathered outside of Anna’s on Monday, but the restaurant was closed for the evening. They protested once more, but this time urging the people of Bowling Green to boycott the restaurant alongside them.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green officials react to Tyre Nichols

The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. Teens attack worker at Warren Juvenile Detention Center. Three teenagers head attack against Warren Juvenile Center employee. First Post-Covid concert in Scottsville community artists series. Updated: 16 hours ago. Scottsville community artists series hosts first concert since pandemic. First post-COVID...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

“This is not how you treat people. Period.” Local leaders address Tyre Nichols investigation, footage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A group of local leaders in Bowling Green is speaking out after a graphic body and surveillance video was released in the Tyre Nichols case. “At the death of George Floyd, I stood and spoke publicly. At the death of Breonna Taylor, I spoke out. And so today, I stand here to speak out at the death of Tyre Nichols,” said John C. Lee, Jr, Senior Pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Former Barren County Middle School teacher sentenced to 17 years in abuse case

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Barren County Middle School teacher was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison in a sex abuse case. William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty last September in Barren Circuit Court, to three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Military judge grants continuance in soldier’s murder trial

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - A military judge has granted a continuance in the murder trial of Sgt. Joseph Santiago, Fort Campbell officials confirmed on Sunday. According to a statement from Maj. Russell M. Gordon, Director of Public Affairs, 1st Special Forces Command, the judge ruled against the government on the admissibility of specific evidence during the trial. The government then provided the judge with notice of its intent to appeal this decision.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
WBKO

Sports Connection 1-29-23: Jayleigh Steenbergen and Lane Embry

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brian Webb is back with Kaden Gaylord-Day as they break down the latest installment of district rematches around south central Kentucky. Then they talk to Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots Jayleigh Steenbergen. Later they talk to the head coach of the South Warren Lady Spartans Lane Embry.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet preparing for tonight’s winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 has been monitoring the winter weather system entering our region tonight. “Our snow and ice team has been monitoring the forecast since early this morning,” said Public Information Office for KYTC Wes Watt. “Later tonight we expect our more western counties to get hit first. As the system moves east then it will go into Warren County and our more eastern counties.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Utica man arrested after home search

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Utica man was arrested after Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a home north of Hartford. Jason Eyster, 41, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. On Saturday afternoon...
UTICA, KY
WBKO

A Glasgow man has been arrested on domestic violence charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to East Wayne Street in reference to a domestic complaint on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to police, a female victim said that she had been assaulted and had visible injuries by Jamie Vaughn. During a search of the residence,...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Wintry mix Monday evening into Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers and clouds roll through the area Sunday evening into Monday morning. Monday afternoon will remain dry until our next round of showers moves in around 9pm. With temperatures dropping down into the lower 30s Monday evening, freezing rain and drizzle could cause slick spots on the roadways.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WRECC preps for possible outages amid winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As a majority of the state prepares for incoming icy weather, a local power company is doing the same. Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations for Warren RECC, Kim Phelps, says the center stays prepared for weather like this and has trucks ready to head out.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Wet wintry week ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight into Sunday, showers will become more widespread and steady throughout the morning. Winds will be breezy out of the south with possible wind gusts up to 30 mph. Monday morning lingering showers are still possible but the afternoon should start to dry out. Monday...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

FIRST ALERT: Hazardous winter weather possible tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We hit a midnight high in the 40s earlier today, but temperatures will only crash from here on out. Most of today looks partly cloudy and cool, with afternoon temperatures in the 30s before ur next frontal system arrives later this afternoon. A first alert weather day has been issued because of the hazardous winter weather expected late tonight and into early Tuesday. Moisture and warmer air will ride up and over colder air at/just above the ground to cause a period of light freezing rain (possibly mixed with sleet, esp. N of BG) to get going late Monday evening. The best chance for seeing icing/glazing comes roughly between 9pm Mon and about 6am Tue.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

City road crews prepare for winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As overnight temperatures drop, city road crews say that much of their response will need to be reactive rather than proactive. Although snow plows and additional road crews will be ready to act, public works officials do not anticipate that they’ll be necessary. “The...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Multiple rounds of wintry weather coming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures are gradually edging downward with moisture from our next system arriving tonight. This sets the stage for a mixed bag of precip overnight into early Tuesday morning. Expect moisture to overspread South-Central KY from NW to SE as Monday night wears on. For many,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hayes earns C-USA weekly honors for second time

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second time this season, WKU women’s basketball freshman guard Acacia Hayes has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week. She previously earned the award on Jan. 16. Hayes notched a pair of double-digit performances in WKU’s two wins last week against...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

