BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We hit a midnight high in the 40s earlier today, but temperatures will only crash from here on out. Most of today looks partly cloudy and cool, with afternoon temperatures in the 30s before ur next frontal system arrives later this afternoon. A first alert weather day has been issued because of the hazardous winter weather expected late tonight and into early Tuesday. Moisture and warmer air will ride up and over colder air at/just above the ground to cause a period of light freezing rain (possibly mixed with sleet, esp. N of BG) to get going late Monday evening. The best chance for seeing icing/glazing comes roughly between 9pm Mon and about 6am Tue.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO