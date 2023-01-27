ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Moore focuses on keeping veterans in Maryland with two bills

By Jeff Morgan
 6 days ago
Governor Wes Moore, a veteran himself, is focusing on keeping veterans in Maryland and easing the tax burden on them.

He unveiled the 'keep our heroes home act;, it provides $30 million in relief to veterans and their families.

The act, if passed, exempts the first $25,000 in veteran retirement income for 2023 then $40,000 in 2024, up from just fifteen thousand right now.

"This is going to represent the largest shift that we have seen in the way that the state of Maryland taxes its military benefits that we have seen in this state's history," said Governor Moore.

The governor says the goal is to get a full exemption on military retirement income.

Moore is also supporting the healthcare for heroes act which provides free health and dental care for members of the National Guard and their families.

"The largest push that we have seen in this state to be able to ensure that members of our national guard and their families are seen and protected and not just when they are active," said Governor Moore.

Governor Moore pointed out the significance of meeting with veterans so early in his term.

Though a lot has happened in the last week, Moore has only been in office for 8 days.

"This was intentional and we want everybody in this room to know that as early as this first week as a new administration we see you, we're excited to work with you, we're excited to work with you," said Governor Moore.

Moore will need to work with the legislature to get the bills passed.

The goal is to support military members so they live here while serving and in retirement.

Comments / 23

DeAndre Jackson
5d ago

In MD, the VA is not considered a mental health facility so combat veterans suffering from severe PTSD., brain injuries, and a history of violent behavior are allowed to own a firearm putting society at risk. A civilian with the same mental health issues cannot. I support our vets but many need to be given insurance outside the VA. It’s not fair to them especially since the VA is overcrowded and the Vets aren’t getting the help they need. I support Governor Moore’s decision, but I don’t think enough is being done from the mental health side of things.

Reply
4
Keo Storm
6d ago

That is wonderful. Being a Vet myself I thank you for the initiative, and pray it comes to fruition. Thank You.

Reply
5
