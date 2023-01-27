ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

A change of heart: Tavia Rooney's path to Montana Tech milestone

By TONY ADAMS Montana Standard tony.adams@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 6 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

2023 National Signing Day: Carroll football recruiting tracker

HELENA — It is National Signing Day, and for prep players around the country, that means inking with a collegiate team to further athletic and academic careers. While the NAIA does not recognize a formal signing day, it's still a time when many schools will officially announce the first wave of 2023 recruits to their program. Carroll College will do just that today, announcing a prep class that features plenty of homegrown talent and out-of-state players ready to make a difference in purple and gold.
WAUKESHA, WI
406mtsports.com

5 takeaways from Carroll football's initial 2023 recruiting class

HELENA — Carroll football, little more than two months removed from an 8-3 season in which the Saints captured a share of the Frontier Conference Championship, announced 26 signees that make up the Saints’ initial 2023 recruiting class. The group was officially announced via Twitter and consists of...
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy