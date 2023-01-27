A change of heart: Tavia Rooney's path to Montana Tech milestone

Read full article on original website
2023 National Signing Day: Carroll football recruiting tracker
HELENA — It is National Signing Day, and for prep players around the country, that means inking with a collegiate team to further athletic and academic careers. While the NAIA does not recognize a formal signing day, it's still a time when many schools will officially announce the first wave of 2023 recruits to their program. Carroll College will do just that today, announcing a prep class that features plenty of homegrown talent and out-of-state players ready to make a difference in purple and gold.
5 takeaways from Carroll football's initial 2023 recruiting class
HELENA — Carroll football, little more than two months removed from an 8-3 season in which the Saints captured a share of the Frontier Conference Championship, announced 26 signees that make up the Saints’ initial 2023 recruiting class. The group was officially announced via Twitter and consists of...
Six Pack: Isaiah Reed's 3-pointers help Missoula Big Sky upset Helena High
HELENA — Missoula Big Sky might be the hottest team in Class AA right now. The Eagles, after a 1-5 start to the season, evened their record at 6-6 Tuesday with a 52-46 road win over No. 4-ranked Helena High.
Three Forks announces softball coach for inaugural season
BILLINGS — Three Forks announced the hiring of the first softball coach in school history Wednesday evening. Clay Feliciano will lead the Wolves through their inaugural season according to a post on Instagram.
'It's pretty special': Capital, Helena High athletes sign college letters of intent
HELENA — Winning games is one goal of every high school athletic program. Another is sending kids to college and in that metric, both the Capital Bruins and Helena Bengals have been quite successful. On Wednesday, which was National Signing Day and the start of the late signing period...
