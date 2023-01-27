A change of heart: Tavia Rooney's path to Montana Tech milestone

HELENA — It is National Signing Day, and for prep players around the country, that means inking with a collegiate team to further athletic and academic careers. While the NAIA does not recognize a formal signing day, it's still a time when many schools will officially announce the first wave of 2023 recruits to their program. Carroll College will do just that today, announcing a prep class that features plenty of homegrown talent and out-of-state players ready to make a difference in purple and gold.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO