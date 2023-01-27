ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Defense psychologist explains Brian Cohee’s mind

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The murder trial against a 21-year-old Grand Junction man is winding to a close. On Tuesday, defense attorneys called a witness they hoped would persuade the jury that Brian Cohee was insane when he murdered 69-year-old Warren Barnes. Dr. Paul Spragg was hired to perform...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

‘Reasonable doubt’ definition changes in law books

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Defense attorneys are warning today that a recent decision by the Colorado Supreme Court could have disastrous implications for defendants. The issue at hand is the legal definition of “reasonable doubt.”. Hesitate to act: three simple words that according to defense attorneys like Scott...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The defense rested Wednesday in the murder case against Brian Cohee, 21, who is accused of killing and dismembering a 69-year-old homeless man. Cohee claims he was insane at the time he killed Warren Barnes. Now a Mesa County jury will decide whether prosecutors proved...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Charges dropped for black veteran beaten by Colorado Springs officers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a black veteran who is seen in body camera footage being beaten by officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department. Attorneys for the victim, Dalvin Gadson, have claimed he was viscously beaten by officers after he was pulled over...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Denver law enforcement reacts to Tyre Nichols

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The five officers involved in Tyre Nichols death are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault, and other charges. Law enforcement in Colorado and across the country are sharing their perspective on the case. “I think it’s important for the public to understand...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Brian Cohee: The events leading to murder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The defense called witnesses to testify Monday against 21-year-old accused murderer Brian Cohee. Cohee is on trial for the murder of Warren Barnes. Cohee pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, though he admitted to the murder upon arrest in 2021. The defense brought a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

DA determines officers justified in Dec. 6 shooting at Red Roof Inn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The officer-involved shooting last December at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 6 and 50 has been deemed justified by the Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in court documents that officers who shot 28-year-old Joseph Mendez did so because...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

New car theft measure would make most car thefts a felony

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Western Slope state representative is one of four pushing for a new measure they say will cut down on auto thefts, with the goal of making Colorado a safer place to live. Western Slope Republican Matt Soper co-sponsored the bipartisan bill. It will remove...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

District 51 is asking for your help

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 wants your help deciding how to cope with declining enrollment. District 51 lost about thirteen hundred students since the 2018-2019 school year. Administrators say there are several reasons behind this major loss. Events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, birth rates, and an increase...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

$4 County clerk fee: what is it?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We were contacted about a fee on a vehicle tag renewal form that a viewer claimed they hadn’t seen before... It was a $4 county clerk for hire fee. The writer wondered if the $4 clerk for hire fee helped pick up the bill...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

New labatory opens at Saint Mary’s Hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new laboratory, developing since 2019, has opened at Saint Mary’s Hospital. This new lab’s goal is to make uploading patients’ results more efficient. The new laboratory cost $52.8 million and is part of a project that includes a new pharmacy and...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

USPS delays in Colorado mountain towns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There are big problems with the United States Post Office in two mountain towns in west-central Colorado. Some residents say they haven’t received their mail in weeks in Buena Vista and Twin Lakes, both are south of Vail. People there say they are missing...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Rocco!. Rocco is 7-years-old and full of life. When he arrived at the humane society, he was severely underweight and had cuts all over his face. But, that has not brought his spirits down. While at the shelter he loves to ‘sing’ and interact with the other animals.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Colorado program feeding kids during summer break seeks sponsors

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s summer meals program wants to ensure children receive healthy meals during the summer months when school is out by finding a new sponsor. Just last summer, more than two million meals were served to students at over six hundred sites operated under Colorado’s summer...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

District 51 starting two hours late

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions. This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Community Hospital launches new employment program for disabled adults

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction’s Community Hospital is launching a new program aimed at building employment opportunities for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It’s called Project Search. “At the end of each program year for Project Search, and at Community Hospital, we’re hoping that...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed

Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow will end tonight, then the sun returns on Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system moving through Colorado brought abundant clouds and only a little snow. We’ve told you since last Wednesday that the drying downslope wind off of the Continental Divide may significantly limit or even choke our chance for snow. For much of the day, that drying downslope wind won out.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

