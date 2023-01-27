Read full article on original website
Defense psychologist explains Brian Cohee’s mind
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The murder trial against a 21-year-old Grand Junction man is winding to a close. On Tuesday, defense attorneys called a witness they hoped would persuade the jury that Brian Cohee was insane when he murdered 69-year-old Warren Barnes. Dr. Paul Spragg was hired to perform...
‘Reasonable doubt’ definition changes in law books
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Defense attorneys are warning today that a recent decision by the Colorado Supreme Court could have disastrous implications for defendants. The issue at hand is the legal definition of “reasonable doubt.”. Hesitate to act: three simple words that according to defense attorneys like Scott...
Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The defense rested Wednesday in the murder case against Brian Cohee, 21, who is accused of killing and dismembering a 69-year-old homeless man. Cohee claims he was insane at the time he killed Warren Barnes. Now a Mesa County jury will decide whether prosecutors proved...
Charges dropped for black veteran beaten by Colorado Springs officers
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a black veteran who is seen in body camera footage being beaten by officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department. Attorneys for the victim, Dalvin Gadson, have claimed he was viscously beaten by officers after he was pulled over...
Denver law enforcement reacts to Tyre Nichols
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The five officers involved in Tyre Nichols death are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault, and other charges. Law enforcement in Colorado and across the country are sharing their perspective on the case. “I think it’s important for the public to understand...
Brian Cohee: The events leading to murder
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The defense called witnesses to testify Monday against 21-year-old accused murderer Brian Cohee. Cohee is on trial for the murder of Warren Barnes. Cohee pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, though he admitted to the murder upon arrest in 2021. The defense brought a...
DA determines officers justified in Dec. 6 shooting at Red Roof Inn
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The officer-involved shooting last December at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 6 and 50 has been deemed justified by the Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in court documents that officers who shot 28-year-old Joseph Mendez did so because...
New car theft measure would make most car thefts a felony
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Western Slope state representative is one of four pushing for a new measure they say will cut down on auto thefts, with the goal of making Colorado a safer place to live. Western Slope Republican Matt Soper co-sponsored the bipartisan bill. It will remove...
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Medical Board disciplined a family doctor in Grand Junction for prescribing Ivermectin to patients. Dr. Scott Eric Rollins prescribed the drug to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing COVID-19 treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the board.
District 51 is asking for your help
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 wants your help deciding how to cope with declining enrollment. District 51 lost about thirteen hundred students since the 2018-2019 school year. Administrators say there are several reasons behind this major loss. Events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, birth rates, and an increase...
$4 County clerk fee: what is it?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We were contacted about a fee on a vehicle tag renewal form that a viewer claimed they hadn’t seen before... It was a $4 county clerk for hire fee. The writer wondered if the $4 clerk for hire fee helped pick up the bill...
New labatory opens at Saint Mary’s Hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new laboratory, developing since 2019, has opened at Saint Mary’s Hospital. This new lab’s goal is to make uploading patients’ results more efficient. The new laboratory cost $52.8 million and is part of a project that includes a new pharmacy and...
USPS delays in Colorado mountain towns
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There are big problems with the United States Post Office in two mountain towns in west-central Colorado. Some residents say they haven’t received their mail in weeks in Buena Vista and Twin Lakes, both are south of Vail. People there say they are missing...
Colorado man intentionally drove pickup truck into police department lobby 'in order to be heard': police
Grand Junction, Colorado police say a man intentionally drove his pickup truck into the lobby of a police station on Tuesday, but say no one was injured.
Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Rocco!. Rocco is 7-years-old and full of life. When he arrived at the humane society, he was severely underweight and had cuts all over his face. But, that has not brought his spirits down. While at the shelter he loves to ‘sing’ and interact with the other animals.
Colorado program feeding kids during summer break seeks sponsors
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s summer meals program wants to ensure children receive healthy meals during the summer months when school is out by finding a new sponsor. Just last summer, more than two million meals were served to students at over six hundred sites operated under Colorado’s summer...
District 51 starting two hours late
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions. This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.
Community Hospital launches new employment program for disabled adults
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction’s Community Hospital is launching a new program aimed at building employment opportunities for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It’s called Project Search. “At the end of each program year for Project Search, and at Community Hospital, we’re hoping that...
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
Snow will end tonight, then the sun returns on Tuesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system moving through Colorado brought abundant clouds and only a little snow. We’ve told you since last Wednesday that the drying downslope wind off of the Continental Divide may significantly limit or even choke our chance for snow. For much of the day, that drying downslope wind won out.
