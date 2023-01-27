Read full article on original website
Every Major Change in Dead Space Remake
With EA Motive reimagining 2008's Dead Space for a new era, the team had to make a few changes to bring Visceral Games' classic survival horror game to a 2023 audience. Some of these changes are fairly small, such as new lore that sets up Dead Space's sequels or extra foreshadowing for later events in the game, but others are far more noticeable.
Amazon Seems to Have Purchased The Tomb Raider Franchise for Around $600 Million, Here is What We Know
The upcoming Tomb Raider game has been the talk of the town. Recently, we have been informed that the development for the title is going "full steam" ahead and will be releasing before Perfect Dark. It has also been revealed that a new TV series for the franchise is also being developed by Amazon.
ESA Responds to IGN's E3 2023 Report: Reviving Show 'Was Always Going to Have Its Challenges'
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has addressed IGN's report that Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony won't be formally taking part in E3, voicing its support for ReedPop in a message to members and saying that the organizer has made "strong progress" in reshaping the event. [Disclosure: I am a former ReedPop employee, where I ran USgamer until 2020].
Dead Space: 19 Brilliant Little Details
Despite the initial familiarity, there are a ton of new things to find in the Dead Space remake. From easter eggs, secrets and nods to the original, here are 19 brilliant little details we’ve found so far in Dead Space.
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
Lethal Devotion
Lethal Devotion is the fifth Chapter in Dead Space. It covers Isaac's trip back to the Medical Deck in an attempt to find Nicole. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Lethal Devotion below.
Hi-Fi Rush Went Viral Internally at Bethesda, Leading to Shadow Drop
Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks' rhythmic action game where every move happens to the beat of the music, made for an exciting shadow drop after last week's Xbox Developer Direct. It immediately caught fire on social media for its bright cartoon style, snappy rhythm-based gameplay, and boppin' soundtrack. But the general...
Dead Space Suit Guide: How to Get Every Suit
Throughout Dead Space, you'll be able to unlock a variety of suits, ranging from upgrades to Isaac's standard armour to skins that change the look entirely. Most of these suits are unlocked by purchasing the Deluxe Edition or subscribing to EA Play Pro, although Isaac's standard suit upgrades are found through schematics which must be picked up in the environment.
Rhythm Sprout - Official Launch Trailer
Rhythm Sprout is a rhythm action game where you'll enjoy chill lo-fi walks and fight bosses to K-POP, EDM, and Hip Hop tracks. The game contains over 30 handcrafted levels and the ability to add modifiers to certain levels like Turbo Mode, Mirror Mode, Shuffle Mode, and more. Rhythm Sprout launches today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Best Magic Spells and Combos
Once you arrive in Athia, Forspoken will open up with many regions to explore and spells to learn. With four types of magic at your disposal, it can get overwhelming knowing what to spend your Mana on. This page contains some of the best Magical Abilities to learn to start dealing with the break-infected creatures as you get deeper into Forspoken's story.
WoW Patch 10.0.7 Details
We have gotten our first peek at what is in store for World of Warcraft Patch 10.0.7. It's time to get excited for new retail content for all of you who have reached max-level. Return to the Forbidden Reach to delve into new objectives and bosses, and discover all new loot.
Dead Space Performance Review
What constitutes a remake or a remaster or even a reboot? Regardless of what you call it, today we’re looking at Dead Space, the new recreation of the classic survival horror game. The original is beloved by many – will history repeat itself here?. What’s on the menu?...
Emblem Alear
In Fire Emblem: Engage, Emblem Alear is known as the Fire Emblem. Her Emblem Ring can be obtained through the main story. Holy aura Unit is Effective: Fell Dragon. Allies within 2 spaces with Effective: Dragon gain Effective: Fell Dragon. Sync Skill. Attuned If unit initiates combat and defeats foe,...
Sims 4 Update Jan 31 Patch Notes
A special treat for console-playing Simmers has rolled through in the latest The Sims 4 update. The patch on January 31, 2023 will not only completely refresh the player experience for those who enjoy The Sims 4 on Playstation and Xbox, but debuts several new wearables and other Create a Sim options.
Pokemon Go Primal Rumblings Event
The Primal Rumblings event has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a number of Pokemon first discovered in the Hoenn region, a Special Attack for Rayquaza, and more!. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content arriving as part of the Primal Rumblings event within Pokemon Go.
Paralogue - The Lady of the Plains
This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Lady of the Plains, a part of our Paralogues - List of Side Missions guide for Fire Emblem Engage. Here, we will go into how each mission is set up, how to best traverse the battles, and what kinds of rewards you can expect for completing each one.
Breaking Point
Breaking Point is the ninth chapter in Forspoken. This walkthrough will offer tips on using your newly acquired Tap to Reveal and other Tap to Reveal from Tap to Reveal. Here you'll also find story-related sequences and additional relevant information to this chapter. Click the spoiler box below to find...
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - The Adventure Game Review
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been ported to just about every platform imagineable, so it was only a matter of time before it became a board game. This cardboard version acts as a prequel to the video game. It puts forth a new plotline in which players are the last surviving members of the legendary Blades -- a group of warriors dedicated to protecting the Empire of Tamriel. Members of your company are being assassinated and time is short, so you’re thrust into an initial investigation spanning the length of the empire. This is the first campaign of two, each campaign offering a short multi-session arc divided into story chapters. The second campaign juts off the first narrative with outcomes tumbling forward and affecting future plays.
Twitch Streamer Attempts to Play Elden Ring With the Power of Her Mind, Requests Elon Musk to Help Her Do the Same With Neuralink
Elden Ring can be a tough game to master, and it requires a ton of skill and brainpower to master. However, one Twitch streamer has taken the latter element to heart, as she is somehow playing the game with just her mind. Let me explain. As pointed out by reporter...
Ghost of Tsushima Director Chad Stahelski Gives a Not So Optimistic Update About the Video Game Adaptation; All We Know
The long-awaited film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima has received a rather disappointing update from director, Chad Stahelski. In an interview with Total Film (via Slash Film), Stahelski claimed that the Ghost of Tsushima adaptation would be his "favourite to do next." He said, "Without going into crazy detail, it's something I'm super-interested in." Stahelski further revealed that despite having a brilliant team of creatives backing the film, the problem behind the delay revolves around the business aspect.
