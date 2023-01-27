KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department

Read full article on original website
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
LPD searching for suspects in Central Lubbock robbery, assault
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday it was searching for four suspects in a Central Lubbock robbery. According to LPD, the robbery took place in the 4300 block of 23rd street just 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. LPD also said it appeared to be three black males and one unknown male.
One hospitalized, shooting in East Lubbock on Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:14 p.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center, according to police. Details on the severity of injuries were not immediately available. This is […]
Man barricaded in vehicle after cross-county police pursuit, SWAT called
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is barricaded in a vehicle after a cross-county police pursuit Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit began just after 1:30 p.m. on Interstate-27 in Abernathy and has come to a standstill on Hwy. 84 near FM 835, according to authorities. The chase has varied in speed...
Person barricaded in vehicle on Slaton Highway leads to traffic delays
A law enforcement chase that started in Abernathy ended with a person barricaded in a vehicle in the middle of the Highway 84 near Slaton, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.
Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
Wednesday morning top stories: 3 Lubbock men killed in Terry County rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Three Lubbock men died in a rollover west of Brownfield yesterday morning. Another passenger is hospitalized at UMC in Lubbock. Here’s what we know: 3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield. Ropes student dies in crash. Alec Baldwin...
One killed in crash in Hockley County on Wednesday, according to DPS
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was injured in a crash near Smyer on Wednesday. DPS said at 6:40 a.m., a trooper was on traffic stop westbound just east of Smyer. A pickup going eastbound crossed the center median and struck the stopped vehicle as well as the trooper vehicle.
Man accused of shooting at, crashing into car with infant inside
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man who reportedly crashed into and shot at a car with a family inside. In May of 2022, police responded to the 1100 block of 58th St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Four people, including two parents...
Man indicted accused of setting camper on fire with dog inside
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of setting his own camper on fire with his dog inside. 42-year-old Burl Johnson is charged with arson and animal cruelty. On Oct. 11, 2022, firefighters responded to a structure fire in South Lubbock. A Lubbock police...
Update on fatal crash in Terry County
The Texas Dept. of Public Safety released the names of those involved in the deadly rollover that happened Tuesday morning January 31, 2023. According to TxDPS, the Red 2019 Ram pickup lost “traction” and went into a skid causing it to roll. The four occupants of the truck were ejected where 34 year old Johnie Davis Young of Lubbock died at the scene. 46-year-old Little-Julian V. Amala of Lubbock, 40-year-old David Rosales of Lubbock, and 29-year-old Sandy Andrew Garcia of Brownfield were all transported to BRMC. Amala died from his injuries at BRMC. Rosales and Garcia were eventually transported to UMC and Rosales died from his injuries at UMC. There is no current condition available for Garcia. Related story.
3 Lubbock men killed in crash near Brownfield on Tuesday, DPS said
Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS: 7 people involved in east Lubbock Co. crash, some seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS troopers are investigating a rollover east of Lubbock involving seven people. The crash occurred on FM 40 near FM 400 around 1:30 p.m., according to DPS officials. The vehicle, which was carrying seven people, lost control and flipped. The occupants of the vehicle were left...
Lubbock Police asks for public’s help, search of robbery suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in the search of an aggravated robbery suspect. On Monday, police said Circle K in the 9700 block of Milwaukee Avenue was robbed around 2:30 a.m., an LPD press release said. LPD said the...
Deadly crash in Wolfforth, 2 from Ropes involved, DPS said
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two Ropes ISD students were involved in a crash in Wolfforth on Tuesday that ended up being fatal. One student was killed and one was seriously injured, DPS said. The roads were still closed off as of 11:38 a.m. “We lost one of our […]
LFR battling structure fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 4000 block of East 2nd Place, just outside of East Loop 289. LFR received the call at 3:36 p.m. after multiple reports were called in about visible smoke issuing from a home.
LPD provides update on vehicle crash into house in South Lubbock early Sunday
The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the 14400 block of Avenue X.
Staffing leads Lubbock’s law enforcement challenges
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayor Tray Payne used a private meeting Tuesday morning to hear what struggles and opportunities face Lubbock County’s law enforcement agencies. He invited KCBD to view a portion of the meeting before closing the doors to allow the department heads to speak freely and candidly.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash Monday morning near Idalou, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released an update on a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning near Idalou. The crash occurred just before 9:10 a.m. less than one-half mile east of Idalou at U.S. Highway 62/82 and Farm-to-Market Road 400. According to a...
Fatal accident in Terry County involves tractor
Another fatal crash took place Tuesday evening January 31, 2023 in Terry County. According to TxDPS, Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving in a red late model Ford F-150 west on FM 213 when he hit the back of a “stalk cutter” that was hooked onto a tractor. The Brownfield Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 6:48 pm where they would travel about 5.5 miles west of Wellman on FM 213. According to the TxDPS report, the driver of the tractor pulled to the right into a field north of FM 213 and Calvin hit the stalk cutter. Calvin was pronounced deceased at the scene.
