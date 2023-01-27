Read full article on original website
United Regional Foundation creates healthy move challenge
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Regional Foundation has created a healthy move challenge to encourage individuals to get out and move to better their heart health. The month-long challenge will allow participants to log their walking and or cycling miles and engage in a friendly competition as they see their name climb on a leaderboard.
Black History Month: Dr. Carter G. Woodson
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Feb. 1 marks the first day of Black History Month. It is a time to honor the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shaped the nation. News Channel 6 is going to do that by starting off with our first Black History fact, dating back to how Black History Month even came about.
P.E.T.S. Clinic receives $200,000 grant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The P.E.T.S. Clinic has received a $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to improve accessible veterinary care. PetSmart Charities has committed $100 million over the next five years toward improving access to veterinary care. The veterinary care grant program is a key part of this effort.
More Ice on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The next wave of mainly sleet arrives early Tuesday morning, creating more difficult travel. Most of it will move east of us by the afternoon with quieter mainly cloudy and cold weather. The third wave of precipitation arrives Wednesday. This round could be a bit steadier with more freezing rain than sleet, creating more problems especially on roadways. Temperatures will rise above freezing as precipitation ends on Thursday. Expect a warming trend by the weekend.
WFPD anticipates winter weather car accidents
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is preparing for an increase in wrecks as road conditions become increasingly dangerous. WFPD believes drivers have done a relatively good job at being cautious so far since the beginning of the week saying there’s been about 16 crashes caused by road conditions.
Late Night Ice Storm Update
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of freezing rain and sleet will develop into the area from the south on Wednesday morning. This should continue to expand north and east into the afternoon and night. Significant freezing rain accumulations will occur on trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Travel will also be dangerous. There’s some indication that temperature may see the winter storm end as wet snow on Thursday.
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three children died in an overnight fire on January 29, officials confirmed Monday. UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim has released officials details into the fatal overnight fire in Davidson. According to the release, the fire was initially reported around 10 p.m. on...
Man arrested for hitting child with whip, exposing himself
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly hit a child with a whip and exposed himself to a different child. 58-year-old Aurelio Saldana was arrested on charges of injury to a child and indecency with a child. Police responded to...
TXDOT estimates potential traffic light outages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TXDOT warns that the changes in winter weather might increase the chance of traffic light outages. TXDOT is advising people to be extra cautious around intersections, and said this may be caused by trees falling on and damaging power lines. TXDOT Public Information officer Adele...
Oncor on standby for winter weather
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Power outages are another situation we’re monitoring with this wintry weather mix. Oncor said they are prepared for this weather, should it cause any problems. With more ice on the way, you may think of ice weighing down power lines, or snapping tree limbs that could fall on power lines.
BBB warns social security recipients to stay alert
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scammers are once again targeting your social security checks and the Better Business Bureau wants you to be alert for cost of living adjustment scams. Each year the Social Security Administration approves adjustments to benefits based on the cost of living, with the massive increases...
