Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo City Manager finalists visit for Meet and Greet
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The yearlong search for our city manager might be coming to an end soon. On Monday, the three finalists for the position will be in the Gateway City to meet with the Citizens of Laredo. The City of Laredo has been without a permanent city manager...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted in connection to a homicide that took place outside a north Laredo night club in December of 2022 has been captured in Mexico. Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata was arrested at a hotel in Mexico City this weekend. This after joint efforts between the...
'Colossal Waste of Money': Texas nears $1 billion in border wall contracts
The Webb County coalition that opposed Trump’s boondoggle is now scrambling to oppose the state’s expanded construction plans.
kgns.tv
Laredoans weigh in on what qualities they would like to see in new city manger
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - For the past 10 years, the City of Laredo has had over six permanent city managers while others have filled the role temporarily. With the constant change in leadership as well as new councilmembers, the public has been very vocal about what they expect from their future city manager.
kgns.tv
Five undocumented immigrants caught with fake passport cards
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Five undocumented immigrants are caught with fake immigration documents. According to Border Patrol, the individuals were riding a bus attempting to make their way through the I-35 checkpoint on Friday, Jan. 20. During a routine inspection, agents found that their immigration documents were fraudulent. All five...
kgns.tv
WBCA organizers anticipate big crowd for Jalapeno Festival and Airshow
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years of dealing with the pandemic, the WBCA festivities are set to be back in full force for the entire community to enjoy!. Every year, the WBCA holds several events which include, the Jalapeno Festival, the air show and the carnival. The festivities normally...
kgns.tv
Laredo Medical Center enhances heart and vascular program
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to the CDC, one person dies every 34 seconds in the country from cardiovascular disease. A Laredo hospital is enhancing its cardiac services in a big way. On Monday morning, the Laredo Medical Center announced that it was investigating six million dollars for its program.
kgns.tv
Laredoans invited to meet their future city manager
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The final candidates hoping to become Laredo’s next city manager are making their way to the Gateway City and the public is invited to meet them. On Monday at 6 p.m., the City of Laredo will host a meet and greet event over at the Joe Guerra Public Library.
kgns.tv
Cold, Damp Though Midweek
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large polar airmass will be in full control of our weather through Wednesday. Just 3,000′ above the ground, warm southerly winds bearing humid gulf air is bringing the clouds and periods of rain. The large polar airmass will take until Thursday morning to depart to the east. Clearing skies and mild weather will follow Thursday afternoon.
Man turned over to Mexico for ‘attempted femicide and rape’, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted in Mexico on suspicions of “attempted femicide and rape” was turned over to Mexican authorities last week, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. Carlos Mario Zacarias-Jimenez, 39, was transported from the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall to the port of entry in Laredo on Jan. 17, according […]
kgns.tv
United Middle School teacher named KGNS Teacher of the Month
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo teacher gets some well-deserved recognition for her hard work and dedication. Nikki Garcia was named as January’s Teacher of the Month. The seventh-grade reading teacher from United Middle School was nominated by several of her students’ parents. One parent said they are...
kgns.tv
The dangers & effects of drinking alcohol while pregnant
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - There is no known safe amount of alcohol use during pregnancy or while trying to get pregnant. One local non-profit is reminding soon-to-be mothers about the dangers of drinking while expecting a child. According to SCAN Laredo, alcohol can cause problems for the baby throughout pregnancy,...
kgns.tv
Rainy days and Mondays
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While we had a mostly warm winter weekend, Monday was a different story. A cold front brought temperatures down into the 60s and even upper 50s Monday morning along with some light showers. These chances of rain will continue to increase throughout the evening and we...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Highway 59
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A car accident is reported in east Laredo Monday morning. The accident happened on Loop 20 and Highway 59 right in front of a Valero Gas station at around 8 a.m. First responders were seen rendering aid to those involved. No word on how many were...
kgns.tv
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teenager is rushed to the hospital after being shot over the weekend. According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened on Saturday at around 3 a.m. near a home located at the 4400 block of Exodus Drive. Police responded to a call about a person who...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is responding to a disturbance in central Laredo. Multiple Laredo Police units are responding to a home at the 500 block of Reynolds. This is an active scene, and they are advising residents to stay clear of the area. At least one...
kgns.tv
Three men arrested for allegedly breaking into Laredo business
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three men are caught red-handed by authorities after allegedly breaking into a Laredo business Friday morning. Laredo Police received a tip at around 9 a.m. about suspicious activity outside an eight-liner business located at Park Street. When police arrived, one of the officers saw a man...
kgns.tv
Webb County Medical Examiner helps police investigate bones found on private property
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Bones found on a private property in north Laredo leads police to launch a forensic anthropology investigation over the weekend. The incident happened on Saturday after officers responded to a home at the 400 block of North Star Drive Saturday afternoon. According to Laredo Police, the...
kgns.tv
Laredo man in serious condition after falling roughly 40 feet
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 22-year-old man is rushed to the hospital after falling from a height. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 1 p.m. at a business located at 114 Ross Khaledi Rd. The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 22-year-old man who was injured...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Another vehicle accident is reported on a busy Laredo Highway Monday morning. The accident happened on the northbound lane of I-35 near the 2000 block of San Dario. Laredo Police and first responders are in the area assisting those involved in the crash. Motorists on I-35...
Comments / 0