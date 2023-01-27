New York contractor stole millions in Hurricane Sandy funds; Bought properties, luxury cars, feds say

Read full article on original website
Ariane Seminara
6d ago
Why has it taken 11 years to get these thieves living large. Guaranteed they are still walking free
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban
Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough. In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.” “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
Multi Million Dollar Payday Waiting For Someone In New York
Thousands of New Yorkers had their dream crushed or extended last night depending on how you like to look at life.
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban
New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
WNYT
24 people indicted in drug scheme linked to Capital Region
Twenty-four people have been indicted in an alleged cross-country marijuana distribution and money laundering conspiracy in the Capital Region. Thousands of kilograms of marijuana were shipped from California to our area, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office said. Marijuana would be sold through a slot in the door of a...
tourcounsel.com
Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York
Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
Officials in Chile vow to add more police, security in area where Staten Island man was killed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mayor in Chile is vowing to add more security in the area where Staten Islander Eric Garvin was shot and killed in January. Iraci Hassler, the mayor of Santiago, made the comments during a press conference last week on Jan. 26. “Security and safety...
Alleged racist-fueled melee on Staten Island’s South Shore ended in unlawful arrest, lawsuit claims
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man is suing the city and several NYPD officers for what he claims was an unlawful arrest in Arden Heights last summer, moments after he defended himself against an alleged knife-wielding neighbor who was spouting racial epithets. A civil complaint filed on...
NYC offers free rapid COVID tests at 34 new locations, including 4 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New Yorkers can now pick up COVID-19 rapid tests while they’re conducting errands at 34 new locations, including four on Staten Island, the NYC Test & Treat Corps has announced. The initial allocation of nearly 150,000 tests will provide the kits at Department of...
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Boy, 6, spends $1K on Grubhub: ‘Doorbell just kept ringing, cars kept coming’
CHESTERFIELD TWP., MI - The doorbell just kept ringing and the cars just kept coming. A 6-year-old Michigan boy went on a wild $1,000-dollar spending spree - like he was on a game show - using his father’s Grubhub account, ordering large amounts of food from numerous area restaurants.
What Happens After You Die? NY Legalizes Controversial 3rd Option
Until 2023, there have been two options for you in New York when you die: burial or cremation. But now, because of new legislation signed into law by Governor Hochul, there’s a third option for the deceased and their loved ones: having your dead body turned into dirt. It’s...
CDC Recommends Mask Wearing In These New York Counties
COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and in five counties across the state, the CDC is recommending that people wear masks while out in public.
Ticket sales from record $1.35B Mega Millions lottery jackpot meant big bucks for New York State
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The recent record Mega Millions jackpot proved to be a financial bonanza across New York State, even though a Maine resident won the big prize. New York struck it big as lottery sales reached a fever pitch before the record $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won, according to a published report.
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
NYC declares end of mpox outbreak
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Health Department on Tuesday declared an end to the mpox outbreak that caused thousands of cases but has been receding in recent months. Mpox, otherwise known as monkeypox, began rising in presence in the United States in early 2022 and eventually...
Budget proposal would allow speed cameras on MTA crossings, including Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island drivers’ worst nightmare could soon become a reality; even more speed cameras. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s FY 2024 Executive Budget proposal, which included legislation that, if passed, would allow the MTA set up speed cameras at the agency’s various bridges and tunnels, which include the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.
Massive Vegas Style Casino Coming To New York?
New York State has made million in tax revenue from online sports betting and casinos and soon there may be a "Vegas" style casino located in the state. Currently, there are 12 land-based casinos in the state which are overseen by the New York State Gaming Commission. Also within the state border are 15 tribal casinos that are regulated by the Native American tribes that run them.
A flower begins to bud in NYC amid a mild winter. What does it mean?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Green daffodil shoots peek above the ground in Conference House Park in Tottenville, pushing through a light layer of leaves at the end of a mild January and a winter that has, so far, not seen more than a hint of snow. Other plants are...
