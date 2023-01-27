ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, NY

New York contractor stole millions in Hurricane Sandy funds; Bought properties, luxury cars, feds say

By David Luces
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

Ariane Seminara
6d ago

Why has it taken 11 years to get these thieves living large. Guaranteed they are still walking free

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban

Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough.  In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.”  “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

24 people indicted in drug scheme linked to Capital Region

Twenty-four people have been indicted in an alleged cross-country marijuana distribution and money laundering conspiracy in the Capital Region. Thousands of kilograms of marijuana were shipped from California to our area, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office said. Marijuana would be sold through a slot in the door of a...
TROY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York

Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
MANHASSET, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations

A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
The Staten Island Advance

NYC declares end of mpox outbreak

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Health Department on Tuesday declared an end to the mpox outbreak that caused thousands of cases but has been receding in recent months. Mpox, otherwise known as monkeypox, began rising in presence in the United States in early 2022 and eventually...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Budget proposal would allow speed cameras on MTA crossings, including Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island drivers’ worst nightmare could soon become a reality; even more speed cameras. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s FY 2024 Executive Budget proposal, which included legislation that, if passed, would allow the MTA set up speed cameras at the agency’s various bridges and tunnels, which include the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Vegas Style Casino Coming To New York?

New York State has made million in tax revenue from online sports betting and casinos and soon there may be a "Vegas" style casino located in the state. Currently, there are 12 land-based casinos in the state which are overseen by the New York State Gaming Commission. Also within the state border are 15 tribal casinos that are regulated by the Native American tribes that run them.
NEW YORK STATE
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy