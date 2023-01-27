ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Taylor Ranch Elementary briefly placed on lockdown after altercation

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - There was an increased police presence at a Venice school Wednesday after a brief altercation. Officials with Sarasota County Schools stated that an altercation between two adults in the front office spilled over into the parking lot. Out of an abundance of caution, a limited lockdown was placed.
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fight breaks out on a Charlotte County school bus

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:9d1ddbd997cb83a8bcd0d16b Player Element ID: 6319616730112. A kid was caught on camera throwing jabs while the other, lying on his back, attempts to defend himself, and a third kid yells...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Manatee County Ditches Plan to Restore Confederate Monument—For Now

Bradenton this week narrowly escaped becoming the first city in the United States to restore a fallen Confederate monument. The monument in question, a concrete obelisk engraved with the names of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis, was taken down from its place in front of the downtown Bradenton courthouse in the summer of 2017 after backlash from local protests that proclaimed it celebrated a shameful period of American history. The space has stood empty ever since.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Embracing Our Differences Was Vandalized Last Night

The Embracing Our Differences exhibit at downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park—which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season—was the victim of vandalism late last night, according to the organization's executive director, Sarah Wertheimer. Specifically, a piece called Women of the Bluest Eye by Tampa artist Donna M. Richardson, was...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New road projects coming to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his “Framework for Freedom” budget with money going to transportation and infrastructure, the Suncoast is looking forward to more road projects coming soon. On Jan. 30 Governor DeSantis announced Moving Florida Forward, a bold and historic infrastructure initiative. This...
SARASOTA, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Two Florida Counties

The fourth case of strangles in Florida for 2023 has been confirmed in Sarasota County. A Miniature Horse developed symptoms on December 26, including dyspnea, bilateral guttural pouch empyema and fever. The horse tested positive on January 5. It is now recovering. There is also another suspected case of strangles...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis vows to rid State College of ‘indoctrination’

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference this morning at State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota. DeSantis along with State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues spoke about curriculum changes. DeSantis spoke about getting rid of “indoctrination” in the collegiate education system. The governor...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New College President Okker terminated by Board of Trustees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The New College Board of Trustees has voted to terminate the contract of President Patricia Okker. Trustees also voted to appoint former Florida House speaker and Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran as interim president. Corcoran will not be available until March; trustees also approved naming...
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

New College board trustee wants to find new President, fire all faculty

Eddie Speir wants the Sarasota institution to begin a full overhaul of its curriculum. One of New College of Florida’s trustees plans Tuesday to suggest replacing the school’s President and firing all faculty. Eddie Speir, one of six new trustees appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the New...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County repeals prohibition of dog and cat sales

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Commissioners in Manatee County voted 5-1 to get rid of an ordinance that bans the sale of cats and dogs in pet stores. Many people attended the meeting who spoke about the potential dangers this could have on the problematic puppy mill market. According to the Humane Society of the United States, they conducted an investigation on a Petland store in Sarasota in 2019.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Gallery: Students, supporters rally at New College

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students, parents, alumni and community supporters rallied at New College of Florida Tuesday, in protest of what they fear is a takeover of their college by new conservative members of the board of trustees. Two newly appointed trustees have caused particular alarm on campus. Jason “Eddie”...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Residents attend FDOT meeting regarding new proposed Cortez Bridge

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents getting a firsthand look at the proposed new Cortez Bridge. FDOT holding a meeting at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton on Tuesday night talking all about their plans and sharing renderings. The new bridge would be built from 123rd Street West in Cortez to Gulf...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota judges presiding at annual vow renewal on Valentine’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Say “I Do” Again vow renewal ceremony returns to Nokomis and Siesta Key beaches on Valentine’s Day. Hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for more than 35 years, the sunset ceremony includes light refreshments, music and photo opportunities. Registered couples will also receive a flower and renewal certificate.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

