Danny Clem
5d ago

This FEAR-Induced Coronavirus Crisis Was a TEST RUN to See Just How Much CONTROL Government Could Impose Upon Us. And the People of the World, America Included, Willingly Gave Up Their Freedoms... for a Virus. Some People Surrendered Without a Fight! Stay Pure!

Guest
5d ago

The FDA works for Pfizer not the American People….they’ll approve what they are told to approve

ER Roadrunner
4d ago

I just hope the reject this measure because if it is required annually then people in the medical field will be mandated by a recommendation to these left leaning hospitals. those that only got 2 or 3 shots say they are done..they will quit before getting another

