The Federal Reserve is still raising interest rates, meaning homebuyers will still face high mortgage rates after a rough 2022 for the housing market. The past year has been a rollercoaster ride for homebuyers and sellers alike. In early 2022, homes in Atlanta were getting as many as 32 offers with bids averaging $85,000 over asking price, according to one real estate agent based in the fast-growing city.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO