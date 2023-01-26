Adopt a street in Multnomah County
Have you ever seen those green signs about adopting highways while driving around Oregon? There’s a similar opportunity for streets here in the City of Roses.
The Multnomah County Transportation Division’s Adopt-a-Road Program depends on volunteers to keep litter off the streets. In return, the county puts up signs to give the adopter(s) some street cred .
Here’s how it works:
Supplies like caution signs, safety vests, and bags will be provided to you. Volunteers will also sign a liability waiver.
- Step 1: Get a group together (think: your neighbors, friends, or colleagues) or opt to adopt as an individual .
- Step 2: Apply for the free program. Your assigned section of roadway (up to 3 miles long) may be of your choosing or the county’s.
- Step 3: Undergo safety training .
- Step 4: Clean up your assigned segment of road at least three times a year for a minimum of three years .
- Step 5: The county picks up filled bags.
