Multnomah County, OR

Adopt a street in Multnomah County

 4 days ago
Was going green a part of your New Year’s resolutions? Try this.

Photo by Another Believer

Have you ever seen those green signs about adopting highways while driving around Oregon? There’s a similar opportunity for streets here in the City of Roses.

The Multnomah County Transportation Division’s Adopt-a-Road Program depends on volunteers to keep litter off the streets. In return, the county puts up signs to give the adopter(s) some
street cred .

Here’s how it works:
  • Step 1: Get a group together (think: your neighbors, friends, or colleagues) or opt to adopt as an individual .
  • Step 2: Apply for the free program. Your assigned section of roadway (up to 3 miles long) may be of your choosing or the county’s.
  • Step 3: Undergo safety training .
  • Step 4: Clean up your assigned segment of road at least three times a year for a minimum of three years .
  • Step 5: The county picks up filled bags.
What to know

Supplies like caution signs, safety vests, and bags will be provided to you. Volunteers will also sign a liability waiver.

Comments / 1

B Hoak
4d ago

YEA RIGHT!! I'm NOT the one who put the homeless out to dump their garbage NOR was I'm the one to pick it up. 80$/hrs might considerate 300$/hr will get to really considerate! but NOT FREE

Reply
3
