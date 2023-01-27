Read full article on original website
Celebrating Our People: David Kirkland
Throughout the month of February, News 4 will be taking a closer look at where Alabama and the Wiregrass stands when it comes to heart disease. Dothan Animal Shelter's Melissa Gideon joins News 4 Live at Lunch to introduce us to 3-month-old Carlin. News4Now: What's Trending?. Updated: Jan. 31, 2023...
Pet of the Week: Captivating Carlin
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our latest edition of our Pet of the Week segment introduced us to a unique little tabby with lots of love that is looking for his furever home. Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joined us again this week, and with her was a 3-month-old tabby named Carlin.
Healthy Heart Challenge
David Kirkland was born and grew up here in Dothan. From making his own radio station to his current work with Scenic Cable Network, he's come a long way. Throughout the month of February, News 4 will be taking a closer look at where Alabama and the Wiregrass stands when it comes to heart disease.
Goodman: We’re going after man accused of robbing, molesting Dothan bridal shop clerk
Geneva H.S. freshman signing national record contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industry. the label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group...
Dothan City Schools host Job Shadow Day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many in the Dothan Tech community are excited to kick off the Award-Winning annual Job Shadow Day, hosted by Dothan Tech. The traditional event allows local students the opportunity to engage and build the skills and knowledge they need to continue to purse their various career pathways.
Dothan to host annual Wiregrass homeless count
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass 2-1-1 will host this year’s homeless count in Dothan Saturday, February 4th. Volunteers are needed for the annual count to be successful. Each year “The US Dept of Housing & Urban Development asks communities across the nation to count the homeless—those without a physical address at a particular point in time. The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless has arranged for the homeless count to take place on Saturday, February 4.”
20th annual Rawls Ball fundraiser in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time in 20 years, the Rawls ball annual, the largest fundraiser for the Enterprise SOS no-kill animal shelter was called the Paws Ball. The theme of this year’s fundraiser was a black-and-white masquerade ball. Over the weekend, it resulted in thousands...
Flowers Hospital begins 28-day Healthy Heart Challenge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States. Every year, about 805,000 people across the nation have a heart attack, that’s according to the CDC. This alarming number is why Flowers Hospital is working to reduce the risk of heart disease...
Marianna mourns loss of DJ Diamond D
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One of Marianna’s most iconic modern figures has sadly passed away. Derwin Hazelton, commonly known as DJ Diamond D, lost his four year battle with cancer on January 26. He was 54. Hazelton played an integral part in the soundtrack of many people’s lives. For decades, he and his turntables were […]
Color The Weather 1-31-23
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Date set for Empty Bowls Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been looking for a way to give back to the community, Wiregrass Area Food Bank has you covered with their annual Empty Bowls Dothan event. Community-made bowls will be sold from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Cultural Arts Center, 909 South Saint Andrews Street, in Dothan, AL.
Friends donate $50,000 to Dothan Houston County Library System
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - During their January 25, meeting, the Friends of the Library approved a donation of $50,000 to the Dothan Houston County Library System in support of a wide range of library projects and initiatives. The Friends raised these funds over the course of 2022, primarily through memberships,...
Dothan Leisure Services offering youth track and field programs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services has youth track and field programs available to both boys and girls ages 7-14. Events include long distance running, sprints, relays, and long jump. Registration cost $40 and will be offered online from Feb. 6-11. Those who qualify for the free/reduced lunch program...
Cervical Cancer kills thousands of women each year, doctors emphasize the importance of routine screenings
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - January is a time where experts emphasize awareness of prevention for Cervical Cancer, which is a life threatening disease that kills thousands of women each year. Cervical cancer is caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV). “It’s one of the few cancers that we almost 100 percent know...
Dothan Man Shot in Hand
During the evening hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Dothan Police Department responded to a report of a firearm assault in the 500 block of East Selma Street. Upon arrival, it was determined an adult male had received a gunshot to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Exact details are not known at this time due to conflicting information being provided. The exact location of the incident has not been determined as of now.
Legal Talk Tuesday: Adverse Possession
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss adverse possession. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Lane closure on Cottonwood Road at Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, February 7, Southeast Gas will close the westbound lanes of Cottonwood Road at the Ross Clark Circle. According to City of Dothan officials A detour will be provided on Third Avenue back to Cottonwood Road. The work is anticipated to be completed within 24...
Southeast Health kicks off heart health awareness month
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, that’s according to the CDC. To bring awareness to this alarming statistic, Southeast Health Medical Center is spending the month of February recognizing those who suffer or have suffered from heart disease. This is the hospitals 19th year initiating this campaign.
On the dotted line: Recapping National Signing Day 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A number of Wiregrass athletes made big decisions on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day 2023. Starting in the circle city of Dothan, the Wolves saw multi-sport athlete Raymond Blackmon ready to head to East Mississippi College, with the running back joining the school featured on popular Netflix show Last Chance U. Blackmon broke multiple school records at Dothan, with 1500 yards and 26 touchdowns.
