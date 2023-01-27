Read full article on original website
Related
GM Employees Receive Record $12,750 Profit-Sharing Check
GM’s hourly workers will receive their largest profit-sharing checks in history, amounting to $12,750 per worker, during February 2023, according to financial information released on January 31st, 2023. The payment will be added to eligible workers’ paychecks on February 24th, 2023. Approximately 42,300 employees qualify to receive the...
GM signs agreement with Vacuumschmelze EV magnet factory in North America
GM signed a binding agreement with German magnet maker Vacuumschmelze, calling for the latter to build a factory in North America. Vacuumschmelze’s facility will supply GM with rare earth permanent magnets for electric vehicle (EV) motors. The deal follows up on a previous memorandum of understanding between GM and...
GM Presents Business Strategy For 2023 In South Korea
GM has just unveiled a new business strategy for 2023 in South Korea, where the company hopes to make a notable turnaround and lay the foundation for a sustainable future starting this year. The automaker’s South Korean subsidiary presented its business strategy for this year on Monday, January 30th in...
GM Buying Its Own Transport Trucks To Deliver Vehicles To Dealers
GM plans to create its own fleet of delivery trucks to keep a strong flow of finished vehicles shipping to its dealerships in 2023, The move is prompted by significant improvements in vehicle production. Leading personnel from the Chevrolet brand and from Chevy’s dealer council said The General expects to...
GM Hires Former Tesla Exec As New Vice-President Of Corporate Development
GM has hired former Tesla executive Zach Kirkman to help accelerate its electric vehicle strategy, GM’s Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson announced in a LinkedIn post. Jacobson made the announcement on Monday, January 30th, 2023. Kirkman’s career saw him working at Apple from 2008 to 2014 in finance and...
GM Defense And ARV Win First Phase Of U.S. Army CTT Program
GM Defense and American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) have won a contract for the first phase in the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) program. The multi-phase program aims to replace the Army’s family of heavy tactical trucks, with a production target of 40,000 units valued at upwards of $14 billion.
GM EV Production Ramp-Up Won’t Start Until Later In 2023
As the nascent electric vehicle market space continues to grow, automakers like Tesla and Ford have been cutting prices and increasing EV output to claim a larger share of the market. In contrast to this philosophy, GM has decided to take a slower approach, and won’t significantly ramp-up production of its electric vehicles until later 2023 as a cost-saving measure.
GM Files To Trademark GM Financial Insurance Company
GM has filed to trademark “GM Financial Insurance Company,” GM Authority has learned. The trademark will likely be used in conjunction with the expansion of GM Financial as an underwriting insurance company. The new trademark was filed on January 24th, 2023 with the United States Patent and Trademark...
GM And Lithium Americas Announce Joint Investment To Source Lithium In Nevada
GM and Lithium Americas have just announced a new joint investment to develop the Tracker Pass mine in Nevada for lithium extraction. Under this new joint venture, General Motors will invest $650 million into Lithium Americas, which represents the largest-ever investment by an automaker to produce raw battery materials. It’s worth noting that the Tracker Pass mine is the largest known source of lithium in the U.S., and the third largest in the world.
Cadillac Escalade-V Owner Gets Warranty Reinstated By GM
Just last week, GM Authority reported that a Cadillac Escalade-V owner had their warranty voided after refinancing their new performance SUV. Now, we’re here to report an update on the owner’s current situation. Before we get to the update, let’s first recap. As reported last week, GM Authority...
GM Once Approved A Mid-Engine Cadillac
As the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 handily proves, General Motors is more than capable of producing a modern, mid-engine high-performance machine. Funny enough, The General previously approved the development of a mid-engine Cadillac model in the latter aughts, as confirmed by former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz. During a recent...
Cadillac Escalade Average Transaction Price Tops $111,000 In Q4 2022
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade represents the third model year of the fifth generation of Cadillac’s perennial luxury full-size SUV. With a starting MSRP of $82,690, the Escalade doesn’t come cheap. However, Escalade customers have been willing to pay much more for the Caddy SUV, as the average transaction price of the 2023 Escalade crested $110,000 last year.
GM Approved A Mid-Engine Corvette Back In 2007
GM unveiled the mid-engine Corvette C8 for the 2020 model year, making a giant leap in terms of performance and engineering for the iconic sports car nameplate. However, according to former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz, The General had actually approved the development of a production-spec mid-engine Corvette as far back as 2007.
2024 Cadillac Lyriq To Offer Nappa Leather Seating Package
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq will offer a myriad of new features and options compared to the introductory 2023 model year, and GM Authority has learned that among those will be a newly available Nappa Leather seating package, which is genuine leather made from calfskin or other types of soft cowhide.
GMC Hummer EV Pickup Production To Resume Soon
Production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup was taken offline late last November, but now, GM Authority has learned that GMC Hummer EV Pickup production is about to resume. Production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup initially got underway in October of 2021 at the GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan (formerly Detroit-Hamtramck), with production gradually ramping up in the months that followed. More than 5,000 units of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup were produced last year.
2023 Cadillac Lyriq AWD Gets 307 Miles Of Range
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq introduces Caddy’s very-first all-electric production vehicle, mating GM’s latest EV powertrain tech with all the luxury expected of the marque. Originally available at launch exclusively with rear-wheel drive, the Lyriq is now available with all-wheel drive as well. Critically, range for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq AWD model is rated at 307 miles per charge.
All-New 2024 Chevy Trax Officially Announces In Korea
Two months after starting pre-production of the new crossover in South Korea, General Motors has just officially announced the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in the Asian country. The automaker introduced the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in South Korea on January 30th during a special press conference to present the new business strategy that the South Korean subsidiary will implement starting this year, with notable changes expected to achieve profitability. In fact, this is the first time GM Korea has communicated the all-new 2024 Trax by name rather than “next-generation global product.”
