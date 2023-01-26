ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeMeco Ryans gets head coach endorsement from 1 Broncos player

By Grey Papke
 4 days ago
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans walks off the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have not made a final decision on their head coach search, but one favored candidate got an endorsement from a current Denver player on Thursday.

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson had a lot of praise for San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Jackson played alongside Ryans with the Houston Texans, and said he would “love” to play for his ex-teammate.

“He’s a great guy! Was a very smart player and a great leader,” Jackson told Troy Renck of Denver7 on Thursday . “I think if they land him he would be a great coach! It is a great situation for both parties. I’d love to play for him.”

The Broncos have not landed Ryans yet, and in fact, he has not even sat for a second interview with the team. However, reports indicate that he does appear to be the frontrunner for the Denver job.

The Broncos would be taking a risk in hiring another first-time head coach in Ryans, especially one whose pedigree is on the defensive side of the ball. That said, he would clearly command immediate respect from at least one corner of the locker room.

