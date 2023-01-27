ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Why S.F. is one of four best cities for newlyweds in new ranking

By Jessica Christian/The Examiner, Marcus White
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXlJI_0kSk6jlj00
San Francisco finished fourth in the rankings, with a higher inventory of two-bedroom apartments, more restaurants per capita and more residents aged 25-to-44 than 80% of the 100 largest cities in the country. Jessica Christian/The Examiner

There are only three cities in the country, and one in the state, that's better for newlyweds to live in than San Francisco, according to one analysis.

The rental platform Zumper on Thursday published a report ranking how fit the top 100 cities in the U.S. are for newlyweds. Zumper ranked the cities based on six metrics: two-bedroom apartment inventory, median two-bedroom rent, the married population, median household income, population of 25-to-44-year-old residents and the number of restaurants per 100,000 residents.

San Francisco finished fourth, with a higher inventory of two-bedroom apartments, more restaurants per capita and more residents aged 25-to-44 than 80% of the 100 largest cities in the country.

The City also had the highest median household income ($119,136), just ahead of San Jose ($117,324). The pair of Bay Area cities were the only two on the list with an annual income exceeding $100,000.

"With a high volume of (two-bedroom) apartments for rent, newlyweds can expect to find the perfect space to live married life in" San Francisco, Zumper's Michelle Polowy wrote on Thursday.

Austin, Texas, San Diego and Seattle finished higher than San Francisco. San Jose (No. 6), Los Angeles (No. 12) and Oakland (No. 34) all finished lower than San Francisco, with the two Bay Area cities having a smaller number of two-bedroom apartment listings on Zumper. Oakland also had a smaller married population than San Francisco, while San Jose had fewer restaurants per capita.

Whether newlyweds can afford San Francisco is another question.

Five of The City's zip codes were among the 100 most expensive to rent a two-bedroom apartment in last year, according to RentHop. In Zumper's national rent report published on Wednesday, San Francisco was second only to New York in median two-bedroom rent ($3,950 vs. $4,150) and third in one-bedroom rent ($2,950).

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a plan to build 82,000 new homes by 2031. San Francisco's housing element had already received preliminary approval from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

For a glimpse of SoMa’s future, look to its funky startup past

I chuckle when I think about the latest screed about San Francisco being a failed city. It’s typically when I’m pushing my way onto a crowded N-Judah, lining up at a BART escalator or struggling from stall to stall at the Ferry Building. Maybe it’s like Yogi Berra once said: Nobody goes there anymore, it’s too crowded. But it’s clear that The City’s recovery remains uneven. The Embarcadero teems with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Five under $20: What to do in San Francisco next week

Rare book fair This expo, put on by Rare Books LA, features not just rare books but ephemera, maps and more. Vendors and collectors will transform the historic Hibernia bank building into a giant library for three days. Use the code "EXAMINER" for half-off tickets. "Rare Books SF." Hours vary by day. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5. The Hibernia, 1 Jones St., S.F. $10-$20. sfweekly.com ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco residents asked to complete storm impact survey

Are you a resident or business owner who was impacted by January's spate of extreme weather? The City wants to hear from you. Mayor London Breed announced a survey on Thursday for those who experienced property damage as a result of this month's storms. It will help inform The City's Department of Emergency about the extent and kinds of damages wreaked on private property. The survey, which is available through...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. IndieFest fetes the impossible: 25 years of showing non-Hollywood films

When Jeff Ross founded the San Francisco Independent Film Festival in January 1999, it was a four-day event with 15 screenings at the Roxie and Victoria theaters. Much to his surprise, 3,000 people attended the screenings, a turnout that prompted him to annually renew S.F. IndieFest, which celebrates its 25th anniversary Feb. 2-12 at the Roxie and virtually online with 35 features and 62 shorts from 14 countries. Ross’ surprise over S.F. IndieFest’s large attendance in its first year is understandable when considering the humble...
BALBOA PENINSULA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

'A matter of grave concern' — UC student worker pay raise to result in Ph.D cuts

University of California student workers organized the largest academic strike in U.S. history two months ago and secured pay raises of up to 80%. But now the world-renowned, 10-campus system is indicating it will scale back on graduate enrollment and hiring teacher assistants to pay for it. According to the unions on the other side of the bargaining table, UC gave the student workers no inclination this would happen. Research...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F.’s first aviation superstar was a lady’s man who wowed the world

In the early 20th century, when the only mass media was newspapers and celebrities were rare, a handsome young San Franciscan was a bona fide superstar. He was world famous. He made unbelievable amounts of money. He had girlfriends in dozens of cities across the country. His feats were admired by millions. He was the best in the world at what he did. And what he did, with unbelievable skill, nerve and panache, was defy death. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco finalizes plans for 82,000 new homes by 2031

San Francisco is making room for a lot more housing. The Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a new Housing Element on Tuesday, charting a path toward the construction of 82,000 new units of housing across San Francisco by 2031. Its passage marks a reckoning for a City that has long struggled to produce enough housing to meet the needs of its people, sending housing costs soaring and forcing many to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite

Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

In need of a free original pet portrait? SFMOMA has you covered

SFMOMA is celebrating Joan Brown's first major retrospective by giving you the chance to have your pet captured through their own original portrait. The museum is partnering with the San Francisco SPCA for "Pet Portraits Day." The Feb. 4 event lets visitors share a digital photo of their pet with the museum for a chance to receive a complementary, original pet portrait made by a local artist. SFMOMA says inspiration...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. to appeal 'untenable' court ruling on homeless response

The legal fight over how San Francisco addresses homeless encampments is escalating. San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu is appealing a December ruling that restricts The City’s enforcement of certain laws that prohibit sitting, lying and sleeping on public sidewalks by the “involuntarily homeless.” The City has argued that the ruling, issued in the form of a preliminary injunction by U.S. District Judge Donna Ryu, is far too broad and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

'1.2 million pounds of nitrogen': Refineries engaged in massive chemical dump into S.F. bay

With nearly a half billion gallons of toxic wastewater spilling out of refineries across the United States every day, including into San Francisco Bay, environmental groups are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to enact stricter water pollution standards. The call comes after a new analysis of EPA regulatory data revealed that the agency is failing to adequately regulate and enforce restrictions of harmful discharges. The analysis, conducted by the Environmental Integrity Project, found that the nation’s top environmental agency has not kept pace with the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

After storm closure, Oakland Zoo sets reopening date

After a month out of commission due to storm damages, the Oakland Zoo is set to once again welcome visitors through its gates. The park will reopen to the public on Feb. 3. Additionally, "Glowfari," the zoo's outdoor wintertime lantern festival, has been extended and will now run from Feb. 3 through March 4. Oakland Zoo originally announced on New Year's Day that it would be temporarily closed until at...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Read what Paul Pelosi told SFPD during 911 call with David DePape in room

Officials on Friday released a trove of multimedia from the night Paul Pelosi was brutally assaulted in his San Francisco home last October, including the 911 call the former Speaker’s husband made to police while his alleged attacker, David DePape, was in the room. In the audio — part of a collection of police footage and recordings dispersed to the media following a San Francisco court ruling earlier this week — Pelosi delicately describes his harrowing situation to San Francisco Police Department dispatcher Heather Grives,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Festival fund: San Francisco opens grant for local events

San Francisco wants you to have more fun in 2023. The Office of Economic Workforce Development, the arm of civic government dedicated to business growth in the city, just announced a $6.8 million grant fund for neighborhood vibrancy and economic recovery. That means more local festivals, cultural celebrations, community events and most importantly, foot traffic. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Are you ready for S.F. Beer week? Here's what to know

Beer Week is fast approaching in mid-February, and with it, craft beer's unofficial takeover of The City. If you're craving the feeding frenzy of S.F. Restaurant Week in October, the festivities of S.F. Beer Week can "hoppily" oblige. Curated events with everything your Bay Area heart could desire — bar games and competitions, locally sourced music and artists, yoga and bike rides, great food and more — are planned all week long around the Bay Area. ...
San Francisco Examiner

Hard-hitting Native American tragedy gets S.F. world premiere

Rarely, if ever, has a Native American drama been presented by a major San Francisco stage company. And not often does a major company commission an emerging author to turn a Zoom-presented short play into a live two-hour world premiere. Claude Jackson Jr. has achieved those distinctions, however, with “Cashed Out,” his humor-laced tragedy about family, addiction and basketmaking. The production runs Thursday through Feb. 25 at San Francisco Playhouse,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Examiner

BART resumes all service after halted transbay service, major delays

All BART lines have been fully restored after the agency indefinitely halted all transbay service Friday morning due to track damage from overnight maintenance. The damage is centered in Downtown Oakland, where an issue involving a maintenance vehicle occurred during overnight repairs. The track affected is used for Blue and Green line service. At 8:10 a.m. agency tweeted that all services had been restored. As of 7 a.m. Red, Yellow and Orange Line service had been restored entirely and Blue line service was restored from Dublin to Bay Fair and Daly City to MacArthur. Green line trains remained canceled until repairs were completed.
DALY CITY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Tenderloin performance venue to shutter in March

PianoFight, a beloved community arts venue, rehearsal studio, restaurant, bar and office space in the Bay Area, will shut down its Oakland and S.F. locations this March. The venue established a 15 year legacy at the center of the San Francisco performing arts scene. PianoFight was founded in 2007 as a producing project by Dan Williams, Rob Ready, and Kevin Fink. In 2014, their S.F. location in the Tenderloin opened as the project’s “palace of off-beat performance,” the venue said in a press release. ...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy