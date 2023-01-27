Why S.F. is one of four best cities for newlyweds in new ranking

San Francisco finished fourth in the rankings, with a higher inventory of two-bedroom apartments, more restaurants per capita and more residents aged 25-to-44 than 80% of the 100 largest cities in the country. Jessica Christian/The Examiner

There are only three cities in the country, and one in the state, that's better for newlyweds to live in than San Francisco, according to one analysis.

The rental platform Zumper on Thursday published a report ranking how fit the top 100 cities in the U.S. are for newlyweds. Zumper ranked the cities based on six metrics: two-bedroom apartment inventory, median two-bedroom rent, the married population, median household income, population of 25-to-44-year-old residents and the number of restaurants per 100,000 residents.

San Francisco finished fourth, with a higher inventory of two-bedroom apartments, more restaurants per capita and more residents aged 25-to-44 than 80% of the 100 largest cities in the country.

The City also had the highest median household income ($119,136), just ahead of San Jose ($117,324). The pair of Bay Area cities were the only two on the list with an annual income exceeding $100,000.

"With a high volume of (two-bedroom) apartments for rent, newlyweds can expect to find the perfect space to live married life in" San Francisco, Zumper's Michelle Polowy wrote on Thursday.

Austin, Texas, San Diego and Seattle finished higher than San Francisco. San Jose (No. 6), Los Angeles (No. 12) and Oakland (No. 34) all finished lower than San Francisco, with the two Bay Area cities having a smaller number of two-bedroom apartment listings on Zumper. Oakland also had a smaller married population than San Francisco, while San Jose had fewer restaurants per capita.

Whether newlyweds can afford San Francisco is another question.

Five of The City's zip codes were among the 100 most expensive to rent a two-bedroom apartment in last year, according to RentHop. In Zumper's national rent report published on Wednesday, San Francisco was second only to New York in median two-bedroom rent ($3,950 vs. $4,150) and third in one-bedroom rent ($2,950).

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a plan to build 82,000 new homes by 2031. San Francisco's housing element had already received preliminary approval from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.