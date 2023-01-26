ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders great speaks out against team’s Tom Brady pursuit

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYtDD_0kSk6g7Y00

Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

While many in Raiders Nation would likely welcome Tom Brady with open arms, Tim Brown is not one of them.

In an appearance Thursday on CBS Sports Radio’s “Maggie and Perloff,” the retired Raiders legend Brown spoke out against the team’s pursuit of Brady. Brown said that Brady would be the wrong QB choice for the Raiders, citing, in part, Brady’s inability to extend plays with his legs.

“I don’t think Tom Brady should be in the plans at all,” said Brown per SI . “I think Tom’s starting to show that he’s 45. I think his inability to move, when you look at the quarterbacks in the league today, you have very few who are pocket quarterbacks. Joe Burrow is probably the closest thing you get. But when it’s time to run, he can get out of the pocket and make it happen.

“Tom Brady is never going to do that,” Brown added. “I just don’t believe in this league … I just think the league is going to the point where you have to have a quarterback that’s able to move around and get some things done with his feet every once in a while.”

The Hall of Famer Brown, who played 16 seasons with the Raiders and made nine Pro Bowls, was actually somewhat of a Brady rival. Brown was, after all, on the Raiders team that controversially lost to Brady and the New England Patriots in the notorious “Tuck Rule” game during the 2001 playoffs .

But personal affronts aside, Brown has a point. Brady, though he won the Super Bowl with the Bucs just two years ago, was never especially mobile and certainly is not now in his mid-40s. He has fewer than 90 combined rushing yards over the last three seasons (including a negative total this year) and also just posted his worst career record as a starter (8-9).

That being said, the Raiders might not listen to Brown here. A recent report revealed they are confident in their chances of luring Brady . Earlier this week, they brought in a former Brady Super Bowl teammate as well .

The post Raiders great speaks out against team’s Tom Brady pursuit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Ts S
3d ago

they better focus on defense and oline then worry about QB ,we should have never got Adams don't get me wrong he's great but we had too many holes to fill to sign a big time wr .gotta fix both lines and get some ballers in back end of our defense especially a shut down corner and some linebackers that can fly around and for christ sakes cover a tight end so sick of seeing tight ends running free in the middle of our defense and no one has a f---ging clue how to stop it.

