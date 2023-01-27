Read full article on original website
county17.com
Judiciary Committee questions constitutionality, legality of Wyoming’s ‘Life is a Human Right Act’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming residents gathered via Zoom and in person at the Wyoming Capitol building to discuss a bill that would further criminalize abortion and make changes to statute. HB0152, titled “Life is a Human Right Act,” is described as follows:. AN ACT relating to abortion;...
county17.com
First deadline for 2023 Wyoming hunting season approaching￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Only hours remain before the first big deadline for the 2023 Wyoming hunting season with several applications due by midnight tonight, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to game and fish, applications for nonresident elk and both resident and nonresident spring turkey need...
county17.com
Gov. Mark Gordon, 24 governors send joint letter to Biden opposing new federal water definitions
GILETTE, Wyo. — Today, Gov. Mark Gordon and 24 other governors sent a joint letter to President Joe Biden voicing their opposition to a new rule regarding the Clean Water Act and the revised definition of “Water of the United States.”. WOTUS is a term in the Clean...
county17.com
Drivers urged to use caution as winds make for hazardous road conditions
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Though the snowfall seen by much of the state over the weekend is over, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is urging motorists to still be cautious, as conditions are still making travel dangerous. Along I-80 and I-25, very strong gusting winds are kicking up and blowing...
