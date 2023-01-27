Read full article on original website
'There's a two-year waitlist': Demand soars for more government housing in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Case manager and housing navigator for Macon-Bibb Economic Opportunity Council, James Baker knows affordable housing in Macon is a luxury. "Four years ago we could house 40 people in a month, [now] maybe eight or nine," Baker explained. Three weeks ago, WGXA's Ereina Plunkett sat down...
Community Foundation of Central Georgia brings On The Table to 21 counties
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced its 2023 plans for On The Table, an initiative to engage with residents and community leaders to discuss the needs and priorities of the community. Launched in 2018, On The Table has returned to in-person events for the first...
Changes coming to downtown Macon historic churches; 'Crisco House' hotel project update
The First Presbyterian Church may proceed with building an outdoor worship space after the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission gave its blessing to updated plans Monday. Those plans include the demolitions of the nearly century-old Sunday School building and the former office of trailblazing female architect Ellamae Ellis League.
Public transportation fares set to rise in Macon-Bibb.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - The standard price of a one-way ticket using Macon's public transportation hasn't increased in the past fifteen years but will likely change soon. Jodi Gaudet, Public Relations Officer for the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority (MTA), said the MTA has voted, five to zero, to up the fee to $1.75. Rates for senior citizens and students will increase as well.
On the Farm: India agrees to a 70% reduction on pecan tariffs levied against farmers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Senator Jon Ossoff made a huge announcement on Wednesday, impacting Georgia pecan farmers. Ossoff announced India's government has agreed to reduce tariffs on America's pecan farmers by 70%. Although the new tariff agreement is a done deal, Ossoff said a date for commencement has not yet...
Flint Energies increasing rates for some customers starting in April
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Middle Georgia power provider is raising their rates. Flint Energies announced their rates will change on April 1, 2023. In a media release, the energy provider says the residential base charge will move from $32 per month to $34 per month. That increase will equal $24 annually.
'Its sickening': Bibb County Sheriff David Davis condemns officers in Tyre Nichols video
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It started with a traffic stop, then escalated to a violent scene, that you may consider too disturbing to watch. The screams and the struggles of Tyre Nichols can't be unheard by people in the Midstate. "It's getting out of hand," said Jessica May. "There were other...
Rosa Park's niece visits Macon to celebrate Black History Month
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Friends of Rosa Parks Square Board (FORPS) in partnership with Freedom in the Park kick off Black History Month celebrations. On Wednesday, the board welcomed Rosa Park's niece, Susan McCauley to Macon to celebrate Black History Month and commemorate a powerful woman. Bob Fickling, founder...
Convicted gang member to spend two decades in prison after probation violation
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A convicted Middle Georgia gang member will spend the next two decades in jail for violating his probation. In a media release, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office says Kaylen Devon Johnson, a previously convicted gang felon, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for violating his probation. The violation is connected to a 2016 charge of the Street Gang Terrorism Act. At the time, Johnson was a first-time offender so he was sentenced to probation. However, on January 24, 2023, evidence was presented showing Johnson committed three new offenses, including Possession of a Firearm by a First-Time Offender, Obstruction, and False Information.
Warrant: Bibb Co. Corrections Deputy talked with inmates using contraband cell phones
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A corrections deputy has been arrested after investigators say she was having inappropriate conversations with an inmate. In documents obtained by WGXA News, investigators say Paulette Anita Lanier had conversations with three Georgia Department of Corrections inmates using contraband cell phones. They say in one of the conversations, Lanier discussed an ongoing homicide investigation, along with security operations within the jail. Investigators say Lanier also gave the inmates the names of on-duty deputies.
Macon bus fares to go up for the first time in 15 years, cost to go up 40 percent
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - People who ride Bibb County's public buses will soon see their costs go up. At a board meeting Tuesday, the Macon Transit Authority voted unanimously to increase bus fares for the first time in 15 years. The board approved the measure in a 5-0 vote. One board member was absent.
Log truck crash in Washington County
UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
Centerville suspects wanted in connection to city crimes
CENTERVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three men are suspected of committing crimes in Centerville. The Centerville Police Department posted an image taken from video surveillance, of three men in a Centerville store. Officers said the men are suspected of committing several crimes within the city of Centerville and are asking for...
Macon men sentenced in 2018 robbery and murder
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been sentenced in connection to the 2018 killing of a Macon store clerk. According to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, Arie Callaway, now 21, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences Monday. Callaway was found guilty in July 2021 of...
Macon man serving 2 1/2 years in prison for online death threats and attempted extortion
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man is serving time in prison after making online death threats to two people and attempting to blackmail one. Austin Mitchel Fitch, known as Jakob Enderson, of Macon, pleaded guilty to making death threats and attempting to blackmail through Facebook. The 29-year-old who was...
Macon's deadliest streets: Two roommates die months apart crossing same busy road
When Henry Young III heard his girlfriend, Audrey Michelle Mack, had been hit by a car, he ran down Pio Nono Avenue to check on her. For Young, the same gut-punching heartbreak would happen twice in a span of less than eight months. Mack and Stephanie Renee Glover had been...
Baldwin County Fire Captain: Three arrests for three arsons in the last month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are in jail for three different arsons in Baldwin County. The first fire in the series of three happened on December 17, 2022, off Shana Drive. Investigators say the single-story home had no utilities at the time of the fire. The house was a total loss. Using witness statements, and analysis of burn patterns, investigators say an ignitable liquid was used in the bedroom to start the fire. They arrested 36-year-old Pamela Crutchfield and charged her with arson and false statements.
Man pleads guilty to killing man in wreck while driving drunk, sentenced to 15 years
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Ahead of his trial, a man has pleaded guilty to killing a man while driving drunk. In a media release, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office says 68-year-old Gregory Lee Ford pleaded guilty to Vehicular Homicide. They say Ford was driving drunk, and speeding, on February 11, 2021, when he ran the stop sign at the intersection of Industrial Highway and Liberty Church Road. Ford ran into a car driven by R.L. Brown, Jr. Brown died from his injuries.
