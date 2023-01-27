ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Public transportation fares set to rise in Macon-Bibb.

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - The standard price of a one-way ticket using Macon's public transportation hasn't increased in the past fifteen years but will likely change soon. Jodi Gaudet, Public Relations Officer for the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority (MTA), said the MTA has voted, five to zero, to up the fee to $1.75. Rates for senior citizens and students will increase as well.
MACON, GA
Rosa Park's niece visits Macon to celebrate Black History Month

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Friends of Rosa Parks Square Board (FORPS) in partnership with Freedom in the Park kick off Black History Month celebrations. On Wednesday, the board welcomed Rosa Park's niece, Susan McCauley to Macon to celebrate Black History Month and commemorate a powerful woman. Bob Fickling, founder...
MACON, GA
Convicted gang member to spend two decades in prison after probation violation

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A convicted Middle Georgia gang member will spend the next two decades in jail for violating his probation. In a media release, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office says Kaylen Devon Johnson, a previously convicted gang felon, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for violating his probation. The violation is connected to a 2016 charge of the Street Gang Terrorism Act. At the time, Johnson was a first-time offender so he was sentenced to probation. However, on January 24, 2023, evidence was presented showing Johnson committed three new offenses, including Possession of a Firearm by a First-Time Offender, Obstruction, and False Information.
MACON, GA
Warrant: Bibb Co. Corrections Deputy talked with inmates using contraband cell phones

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A corrections deputy has been arrested after investigators say she was having inappropriate conversations with an inmate. In documents obtained by WGXA News, investigators say Paulette Anita Lanier had conversations with three Georgia Department of Corrections inmates using contraband cell phones. They say in one of the conversations, Lanier discussed an ongoing homicide investigation, along with security operations within the jail. Investigators say Lanier also gave the inmates the names of on-duty deputies.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Log truck crash in Washington County

UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
MACON, GA
Centerville suspects wanted in connection to city crimes

CENTERVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three men are suspected of committing crimes in Centerville. The Centerville Police Department posted an image taken from video surveillance, of three men in a Centerville store. Officers said the men are suspected of committing several crimes within the city of Centerville and are asking for...
CENTERVILLE, GA
Macon men sentenced in 2018 robbery and murder

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been sentenced in connection to the 2018 killing of a Macon store clerk. According to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, Arie Callaway, now 21, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences Monday. Callaway was found guilty in July 2021 of...
MACON, GA
Baldwin County Fire Captain: Three arrests for three arsons in the last month

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are in jail for three different arsons in Baldwin County. The first fire in the series of three happened on December 17, 2022, off Shana Drive. Investigators say the single-story home had no utilities at the time of the fire. The house was a total loss. Using witness statements, and analysis of burn patterns, investigators say an ignitable liquid was used in the bedroom to start the fire. They arrested 36-year-old Pamela Crutchfield and charged her with arson and false statements.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
Man pleads guilty to killing man in wreck while driving drunk, sentenced to 15 years

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Ahead of his trial, a man has pleaded guilty to killing a man while driving drunk. In a media release, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office says 68-year-old Gregory Lee Ford pleaded guilty to Vehicular Homicide. They say Ford was driving drunk, and speeding, on February 11, 2021, when he ran the stop sign at the intersection of Industrial Highway and Liberty Church Road. Ford ran into a car driven by R.L. Brown, Jr. Brown died from his injuries.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

