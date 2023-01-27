TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been encouraged to apply for additional aid as the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program closes. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that about a year and a half after the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program launched, it has now closed. It said more than $290 million was handed out to give relief to more than 82,000 Kansans and more than 11,000 homes and service providers. It noted that the move prevented evictions and provided vital services to more than 32,000 homes.

KANSAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO