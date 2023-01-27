Read full article on original website
WIBW
Kansas 988 centers see spike in calls, consistently low abandon rate
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In its first six months of operation, 988 call centers in Kansas have seen a spike in calls for help as well as consistently low rates of abandoned calls. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that since the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline...
WIBW
Kansas State Treasurer reminds Kansans to claim unclaimed properties
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson is using National Unclaimed Property Day Wednesday to remind Kansans to claim any unclaimed properties under their name. The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) estimates that nearly one in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property. Johnson said in a...
WIBW
Kansans urged to apply for additional assistance as KERA closes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been encouraged to apply for additional aid as the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program closes. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that about a year and a half after the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program launched, it has now closed. It said more than $290 million was handed out to give relief to more than 82,000 Kansans and more than 11,000 homes and service providers. It noted that the move prevented evictions and provided vital services to more than 32,000 homes.
WIBW
Kansas collects $1.05 billion in January taxes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State collected a total of $1.05 billion in taxes in the first month of 2023. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that the total tax-only collections the state collected in January were around $1.05 billion. That is a $56.2 million - 5.7% - jump from what was originally estimated. Those collections were also $102.4 million - 10.8% - more than was collected in January 2022.
WIBW
Kansas State Treasurer seeks owners of lost military medals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson has reached out to residents to help him find the owners of lost military medals. Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that safety deposit boxes are often turned over to his office that contain military medals. In...
WIBW
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A transgender inmate has been transferred from a Kansas men’s prison to the state’s women’s prison in Topeka. 13 NEWS investigated a question from a view about an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate being moved to Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s all-female institution.
WIBW
Department of Commerce announces $40 million in housing and tourism programs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Commerce announced $40 million would be made available under the ARPA Building Opportunities for the Disabled and Elderly (ABODE) and State Park Revitalization and Investment in Notable Tourism (SPRINT) grant programs. The ABODE program will provide $10 million in funding for new...
WIBW
Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-time $1,000 stipend for educational materials for eligible Kansas students has been made available in response to learning deficits from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that as students continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has...
WIBW
Program meant to help Kansas homeowners during pandemic to close soon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeowners assistance program meant to help Kansans get caught up on their mortgage during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon close as funds are exhausted. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation announced on Monday, Jan. 30, that the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund - a federally funded and...
WIBW
Wednesday’s Child - Steven
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hold your horses! It’s time to meet our Wednesday’s Child this week! Lori Hutchinson introduces us to Steven – a young man who’d love to be adopted by a loving, forever family. 15-year-old Steven loves to horse around – he’s sweet and...
WIBW
Rear-end collision with semi causes Maine residents to be sent to Kansas hospital
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end collision with a semi-truck caused two Maine residents to be sent to a southern Kansas hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 27.9 on southbound I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Lawrence, McFarland men arrested after dispute leads to shots fired
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Lawrence and one from McFarland are both behind bars after an early-morning family dispute led to shots fired in southwest Douglas Co. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Feb. 5, officials arrested two men - Chandlor Saber Matney, 24, of McFarland, and Dalton Vale Turner, 20, of Lawrence - after an alleged early-morning family dispute led to gunshots being fired. It said two people suffered gunshot wounds during the incident in the southwestern part of the county.
WIBW
Wednesday forecast: A seasonal afternoon with another cold night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a couple days of frigid temperatures and staying below freezing, this afternoon will finally get back above freezing as we begin the month of February. Highs in the 30s and 40s through Friday with highs warming into the 50s by the weekend. Taking Action:. While...
