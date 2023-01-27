ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis backs death penalty for child rapists

Action News Jax
 6 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations.

In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision.

“They (sexual predators) will do whatever they can to satiate themselves at the expense of very, very vulnerable people,” DeSantis said Thursday as he outlined a series of legislative proposals during an appearance at the Miami Police Benevolent Association. “I believe the only appropriate punishment that would be commensurate to that would be capital.”

DeSantis said he doesn’t think the current U.S. Supreme Court would uphold the ruling that barred the death penalty in rape cases.

“We understand that it will be challenged, but I think it’s right for us to challenge … a decision that wasn’t well thought out, was very narrowly decided,” DeSantis said.

Meanwhile, DeSantis said he will ask lawmakers to require at least life sentences for convicted child rapists and to expand a list of sex offenses that would make inmates ineligible for gain time, which can lead to early release.

DeSantis also again called for changing a law that requires unanimous jury recommendations before judges can impose the death penalty. DeSantis could seek a change to allow recommendations of eight of 12 jurors.

DeSantis has made similar comments since October when a jury did not recommend the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, who was convicted of murdering 17 people in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison. Legislators required unanimous jury recommendations for death sentences in 2017 in response to a Florida Supreme Court ruling.

But the court, with new members in 2020, backed away from the ruling, opening the door to non-unanimous jury recommendations.

Scott Bostic
6d ago

This plus more should happen days prior to their day, I suggest a day w/the family of the victim w/it being known they can not expire until the given date & only by the state. Bet a few more would reconsider after they had to watch for days what the families/loved ones do to them & have them watch the execution. Sure would save us tax payers a whole hell of a lot of money!

G Allen
5d ago

we need to add parents who convince their children it's okay to be a girl even though they were born as a boy or a boy if they were born as a girl.

Idontbuyit
5d ago

And how many people will be wrongfully executed because a pissed off parent decides divorce isn't good enough and vengefully blame Daddy or Mommy for touching their child on weekend visits, indoctinating their kid to lie....haven't we executed enough innocent people? Life without possibility of parole should be max punishment...we need to stop playing God with peoples lives

