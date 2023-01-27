ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

CBS DFW

Atatiana Jefferson's sister Amber Carr dies 'surrounded by family'

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The sister of Atatiana Jefferson, the 28-year-old woman killed by former police officer Aaron Dean, has died. Amber Carr, 33, was a mother of two. One of her sons was in the room playing video games with Jefferson when she was fatally shot."She was surrounded by family and loved ones. We are asking for your continued prayers and support as her two young sons deal with her transition," family attorney Lee Merritt shared.Following Jefferson's death in 2019, her mother, father, and now her sister have all passed away. ⁣⁣⁣
Shine My Crown

Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man

A viral video showing how police responded to a fight involving three Black women and a White man has prompted an internal affairs investigation in a Colorado suburb. On Jan. 21, Westminster Police Department responded to a call at a local Party City where three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man were involved in a physical altercation.
WESTMINSTER, CO

