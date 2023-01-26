ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Johnson City Man Arrested For Ransacking Unoccupied Home

A Johnson City man is charged with Felony Vandalism after he ransacked a residence on East Myrtle Avenue where police say George Yourgulez allegedly broke into an unoccupied home by kicking in the door. Yourgulez was found asleep on a couch with his boots and clothes covered in white paint. A large five gallon bucket of paint was spilled and white footprints were seen throughout the residence. Yourgulez did extensive damage to the home by breaking out windows, busting water pipes with water running, a gas fire place was heavily damaged as well as paint being spilled inside and outside the home.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Injuries reported at NFS in Erwin

Two employees at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, Tennessee were transported for medical care following what factory executives called a condition upset during routine inventory checks. A report from NFS says the incident occurred Monday morning around 10:30. There were three additional workers who were examined by medical personnel. The...
ERWIN, TN
Alpha Metallurgical Reports Challenging Fourth Quarter For Production And Costs

Bristol Tennessee’s Alpha Metallurgical Resources is the latest company in the Tri Cities in a week to announce a challenging fourth quarter. Alpha supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry and blamed the downward slope in the last three months on geological conditions, transportation and weather related power outages that made the fourth quarter challenging from a production and cost standpoint. Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport announced their fourth quarter numbers were down 18 percent and will implement a three percent workforce reduction globally in 2023.
BRISTOL, TN
Injured Coal Miner Recovering After Being Hit By Huge Rock, Two Miles Underground

A Dickenson County, Virginia coal miner is recovering after he was seriously injured when a six foot long, 23 inches wide rock fell and hit him on the head and neck. The Virginia Department of Energy says a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. The injured miner was working about two miles below the surface at the time of the accident which is still being investigated by the Virginia Department of Energy.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA

