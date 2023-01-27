The computer research institute established in 1972 was building the internet on the Westside decades before the tech industry took over. From Dogtown and Z-boys to Silicon Beach, the Westside of Los Angeles’s mix of media, entrepreneurship and technology has shaped the city’s culture and economy alike. Its tech hub, Silicon Beach, is no exception, transforming from a small string of promising companies to a global tech powerhouse.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO