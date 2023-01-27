ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USC News

4 USC researchers named AAAS fellows

The council of the American Association for the Advancement of Science has elected USC faculty members Carolyn C. Meltzer, Massoud Pedram, Remo Rohs and Richard M. Watanabe to the rank of AAAS fellow. Selected by the council each year, AAAS members are elected through a judicious process. Recognizing “efforts on...
USC News

USC Sea Grant Welcomes New Director, Dr. Karla Heidelberg

The University of Southern California (USC) Grant is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Karla Heidelberg as the new USC Sea Grant Director, beginning January 2023. Dr. Heidelberg brings over 23 years of experience as a scientist, educator, and leader in ocean research, education, policy, and public engagement. Prior...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC News

Los Angeles’ Silicon Beach goes back to USC’s Information Sciences Institute

The computer research institute established in 1972 was building the internet on the Westside decades before the tech industry took over. From Dogtown and Z-boys to Silicon Beach, the Westside of Los Angeles’s mix of media, entrepreneurship and technology has shaped the city’s culture and economy alike. Its tech hub, Silicon Beach, is no exception, transforming from a small string of promising companies to a global tech powerhouse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC News

Black History Month at USC offers opportunities to celebrate and educate

USC’s celebration of Black History Month begins Wednesday with a livestreamed kickoff program inspired by this year’s theme: “Reclamation Through Resistance, Rebirth Through Reconciliation.” The hybrid event includes an in-person watch party at Tommy’s Place on the University Park Campus, where students, faculty and staff can watch the program together.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC News

Winter 2023 Recap of Beach Ecology Coalition Meeting

Earlier this month, the Beach Ecology Coalition held its 19th annual winter meeting. The event took place on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and was hosted by the City of Santa Monica, with support from USC Sea Grant, at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, CA. Headquartered in Malibu,...
SANTA MONICA, CA

