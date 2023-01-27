Read full article on original website
Related
USC News
4 USC researchers named AAAS fellows
The council of the American Association for the Advancement of Science has elected USC faculty members Carolyn C. Meltzer, Massoud Pedram, Remo Rohs and Richard M. Watanabe to the rank of AAAS fellow. Selected by the council each year, AAAS members are elected through a judicious process. Recognizing “efforts on...
USC News
USC Sea Grant Welcomes New Director, Dr. Karla Heidelberg
The University of Southern California (USC) Grant is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Karla Heidelberg as the new USC Sea Grant Director, beginning January 2023. Dr. Heidelberg brings over 23 years of experience as a scientist, educator, and leader in ocean research, education, policy, and public engagement. Prior...
USC News
Los Angeles’ Silicon Beach goes back to USC’s Information Sciences Institute
The computer research institute established in 1972 was building the internet on the Westside decades before the tech industry took over. From Dogtown and Z-boys to Silicon Beach, the Westside of Los Angeles’s mix of media, entrepreneurship and technology has shaped the city’s culture and economy alike. Its tech hub, Silicon Beach, is no exception, transforming from a small string of promising companies to a global tech powerhouse.
USC News
Two undergraduate students earn prestigious fellowships to address school-to-prison pipeline
Two USC Dornsife undergraduates were selected from thousands of global applicants to receive two of 18 Soros Justice Fellowships. They are the youngest Soros Justice Fellows in the 2022 cohort. The students received $57,000 each to further their project to highlight the school-to-prison pipeline. Both serve in USC Dornsife’s Agents...
USC News
Black History Month at USC offers opportunities to celebrate and educate
USC’s celebration of Black History Month begins Wednesday with a livestreamed kickoff program inspired by this year’s theme: “Reclamation Through Resistance, Rebirth Through Reconciliation.” The hybrid event includes an in-person watch party at Tommy’s Place on the University Park Campus, where students, faculty and staff can watch the program together.
USC News
Winter 2023 Recap of Beach Ecology Coalition Meeting
Earlier this month, the Beach Ecology Coalition held its 19th annual winter meeting. The event took place on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and was hosted by the City of Santa Monica, with support from USC Sea Grant, at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, CA. Headquartered in Malibu,...
Comments / 0