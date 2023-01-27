Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
WIBW
Bring your sweetheart to a Valentines Sip & Shop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re stumped for a Valentine’s gift, how about spending the day on a shopping trip with your Valentine?. Jenny Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the Valentines Sip & Shop event. She said more than 50 vendors will be set up, offering a variety of good from clothing and home decor, to food and craft items. The venue also will have a full bar available, and two food trucks will be set up outside.
WIBW
New Washburn Tech program will assist law enforcement training
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis from injuries suffered at the hands of police officers renews the nationwide conversation on police reforms, including how officers are trained. Retired Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran is now with Washburn Tech, where he’s developing a Public Safety Institute....
WIBW
Good Kids - Kushal Mamilapalli
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High senior Kushal Mamilapalli is a candidate for the Presidential Scholars Program through the U.S. Department of Education. He’s active in varsity band and National Honor Society at THS. Mamilapalli hopes to attend M.I.T. in the Fall.
WIBW
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
WIBW
Washburn University’s new president meets & greets on first day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, spent her first day in her new role reacquainting herself with the campus. On Wednesday, February 1, Mazachek visited the Washburn Memorial Union and Washburn Tech to introduce herself to everyone and meet with her fellow coworkers. She...
WIBW
Officers converge in search for individual Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from several local agencies were searching for a person early Tuesday in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka, but hadn’t located the individual by late in the morning, authorities said. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
WIBW
K-State President planning for the future
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is turning its eye to the future, with a new president leading the way. Dr. Richard Linton marks one-year anniversary at K-State on Feb. 14. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to share who he’s been spending time on a strategic planning process to help KSU become a next-generation land grant university.
WIBW
New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
WIBW
After Tuesday slaying, Topeka finishes January with seven homicides
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the month of January came to a close on Tuesday with another homicide, Topeka had seen a total of seven slayings so far in 2023, according to WIBW records. The number is 41 percent of the entire official total of 17 homicides recorded in 2022...
WIBW
Topeka service groups join to host Celebrate Community Blood Drive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six Topeka service clubs are joining to serve the community’s need for blood donations. The Celebrate Community blood drive is 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Fairlawn Plaza in Topeka. Kristen Conrad with Kiwanis, Irene Haws with Topeka Lions and Jimmy Brough with...
WIBW
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
WIBW
KU students building zero energy house
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU is one of 20 colleges still competing in the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathalon. Architecture students are designing and building a completely zero energy house. The University of Kansas School of Architecture is currently constructing a model house made out of entirely sustainable materials.
WIBW
TPD launches investigation into death in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police Department investigation has been launched into an alleged homicide that happened in the area of SE 34th St. and SE Virginia Ave. One man was found dead at the scene. According to TPD, officers were dispatched at 12:40 p.m. to respond to the...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Zoila’s serves up home-cooked Mexican food
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small building in East Topeka that used to house a Dairy Queen is now serving up a completely different kind of food. Zoila’s Cafe, 1000 S.E. 6th Ave., features home-cooked Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m....
WIBW
Topeka man booked after drugs found during Osage Co. traffic stop
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was booked into the Osage Co. Jail after drugs were allegedly found in the car he was driving. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the intersection of Topeka and Main St. in Carbondale.
WIBW
Officials hunt for information after shots fired near K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after late-night shots were fired near the Kansas State University campus. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, officials were called to the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
WIBW
Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
WIBW
Crews unable to find truck in connection with report of crash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a truck crash early Tuesday in west Topeka, but weren’t able to locate any vehicles in connection with the incident. The crash was reported around 7:10 a.m. near S.W. 8th and Fairlawn. Initial reports indicated a truck had...
WIBW
Wamego man injured in Monday night crash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 470 interchange. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log stated that a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling...
