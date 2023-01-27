Read full article on original website
East Boston Man Gunned Down By Former Employee At Brockton Dollar Tree: DA
State and local police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a double shooting that claimed the life of a man from East Boston this week.Police responded to reports of gunshots at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello Street in Brockton around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Plymouth C…
NECN
Suspected Gunman in Deadly Brockton Dollar Tree Shooting at Large, DA Says
The man suspected of killing one person and wounding another in a double shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, is still at large Wednesday, authorities said. He was identified as Luis Soto, a 32-year-old former employee of the store, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office....
NECN
DA to Share Evidence Wednesday in Search for Holly Piirainen's Killer
Authorities are set to give an update on the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the western Massachusetts woods nearly 30 years ago. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case Wednesday, in a new bid for public help in solving the case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any details on any updates in the investigation.
newbedfordguide.com
23-year old Massachusetts man dies after he crashes into store
“A Haverhill man died early Monday after the car he was driving crashed into a building in the downtown area, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone announced. At about 2:06 a.m., a car traveling on Broadway struck the building housing KC Carpets at...
NECN
Mother of 13-Year-Old Killed in Mattapan Shooting: ‘Everybody in This City Should Be Outraged'
A young teen killed Sunday morning in what officials are calling a "targeted" shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood is being remembered by his school community in nearby Norwood. The shooting victim was identified Monday night as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood, Boston police said. Tyler was a sixth-grade student at...
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
NECN
Boston Police Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Boy
Police in Boston are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy. Adrian Nelson Gaines of Dorchester was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School in Mattapan, the Boston Police Department said. Gaines is described as being Black with...
NECN
Police Looking for Missing Man in Dedham
Police are looking for a 23-year-old Dedham man that has been missing for almost a week. Daniel McDonald was last seen at Stop and Shop in Mass. Ave. on January 27th. If you have any information, you are urged to call Dedham Police at 781-326-1212.
Man hospitalized after being struck by materials that crashed through Market Basket ceiling
MIDDLETON, Mass. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by materials that crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the grocery store chain’s Middleton location shortly before 9:45 a.m. found a 49-year-old man suffering...
NECN
Missing Juvenile Sought by Tewksbury Police
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are asking fort he public's help to find a missing juvenile from Tewksbury. Shane Brooke, whose age was not given by the Tewksbury Police Department, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday. Brooke is described as being white and about 5'10 and 180 pounds. When he...
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
NECN
3 Stabbed in Boston, 1 Arrested, Police Say
Three students of a Boston high school were injured in a stabbing Monday in Dorchester, police said. The victims, all students at TechBoston Academy, are expected to survive, according to the Boston Police Department. A fourth student has been arrested. The stabbing happened at a basketball court at Keith Love...
NECN
Barricaded Person Situation at Norwood Hotel Resolved, Police Say
A man surrendered to police after allegedly barricading himself in a hotel in Norwood, Massachusetts. Police said the man was taken to a hospital after the incident at the Hampton Inn on Route 1, but noted, "We're glad no one was hurt." A firearm was recovered, and no charges have...
thelocalne.ws
Woman found after search in two towns
HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search on Sunday. The dispatcher radioed at around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police...
NECN
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Recognized as Hero After Running Across Highway to Stop Runaway Car
A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts is being recognized as a hero after helping a woman in the middle of a state highway. Adolfo Molina, 25, makes a living as an Uber driver. He said the other day when he saw a driver in trouble he felt the call to help and got out of the vehicle, simply doing everything in his power to stop the runaway car.
NECN
Woman Arrested After Police Chase Through Several NH Towns
A woman was arrested late Tuesday night in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, after allegedly leading police on a chase that went through several towns. The chase began in Farmington about 10:27, state police said. That's when a state trooper attempted to stop the Honda Civic for speeding and a registration violation.
NECN
Two Arrested in Connection With December Shooting Outside Chinese Restaurant in NH
Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a Manchester, New Hampshire, restaurant. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street on Dec. 30 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Washed-Up Marblehead Body ID'd As Missing Peabody Man
The body that was recently discovered washed up on a beach in Marblehead has been identified as a man who went missing over a month before his body was found, officials say. The body, which appeared to have been in the water for a long time, was found on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road i…
NECN
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
NECN
Truck Carrying Trash Crashes on I-495 in Lawrence, Closing Lanes
A truck carrying trash crashed on Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Monday, rolling over and closing two lanes of the highway, officials said. The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway before exit 104, the Department of Transportation said. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt...
