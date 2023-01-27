Read full article on original website
Travis Barker's Daughter Denies Using 'Black Girls as Props' in TikTok
Travis Barker's 17-year-old daughter is responding to some serious criticism surrounding her recent TikTok post. Last week, Alabama Barker came under fire for uploading a video of herself and group of friends lip-syncing along to YN Jay's 2020 song "Perc & Sex," which explicitly talks about using Percocets, a highly-addictive Class B drug that was originally developed as a pain killer. And while there were plenty of people who were troubled to see minors casually singing a song about opiates amid the fentanyl crisis, the vast majority seemed more displeased about Barker being the only white person in the TikTok, leading many to accuse her of "using Black girls as props."
Caroline Polachek Brings the Bagpipes on 'Blood and Butter'
We are only a fortnight away from the arrival of Caroline Polachek's sophomore album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, and the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated follow-up to 2019's stellar debut Pang continues to mount with every tantalizing new detail that emerges. Set to arrive just in time...
Ice Spice Wants to Act
Ice Spice wants to make a career of “Actin A Smoochie.” The 24-year-old rapper appeared on Hot97's Ebro in the Morning to talk about her New York upbringing and instant internet success after the release of her EP Like..? and shared that her career goals don’t end with music.
Austin James Smith Presents UTOPIA Jewelry Collection
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see January's biggest fashion news. Jewelry designer Austin James Smith presents his seventh collection, called UTOPIA, a slight departure from the usual aesthetic from the brand with a focus on a simpler and clean, sleek design while pulling from classic jewelry iconography, such as the bullring. The collection was shot on model Josie DuPont.
'Dr. Phil' Is Coming to an End
After 21 seasons and nearly a quarter of a century on air, Dr. Phil is going dark. Sources at CBS told Variety that the host of the long-running daytime talk show, Philip McGraw, made the decision to stop producing new episodes of the show after its current season wraps. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”
Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams, Dies at 64
Lisa Loring, sitcom and slasher movie star, died on January 28 at the age of 64. In a Facebook post made by close friend Laurie Jacobson announcing her passing, it reads:. It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa's legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends -- a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl...you were a ton of fun.
