KSDK
Spire employee struck by driver fleeing police in south St. Louis
The employee suffered a severe injury to his left leg. He was taken to a local hospital.
Security expert offers tips while using ATMs as St. Louis police look for robbery suspects
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for suspects connected to recent robberies at several South St. Louis ATMs. The crimes happened on Jan. 23 and 28. On January 23, a 37-year-old man was using a drive-thru ATM in the Kingshighway Shopping Center according to police. During the transaction, a vehicle blocked the victim in. A masked suspect got out of and stole money at gunpoint. After getting the money, the suspect drove away.
ST. LOUIS — Wednesday morning, a 13-year-old boy had a court hearing after being accused of pointing a gun at a pastor's face and stealing his car in south St. Louis. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it was the teenager's mother who turned him in. This is after...
St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts
FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges against a Florissant man Monday who confessed to being involved in a number of thefts across the St. Louis area. According to a Facebook post from the Florissant Police Department, Samuel Mudd, 24, stole catalytic...
Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure.
St. Charles man sentenced for trying to smuggle 100 pounds of meth into St. Louis area
One of two men convicted of smuggling 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado was sentenced Tuesday.
ST. LOUIS — A pastor was carjacked at his church in south St. Louis. Police told 5 On Your Side two teenagers pointed a gun in his face Friday night before taking his car, slamming it into two other vehicles and escaping. Monday afternoon, police said a 13-year-old boy...
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
Pastor gets carjacked at his church in south St. Louis by 2 teenagers
Two teenagers pointed a gun in his face before taking his car. The carjacking happened Friday night.
South City resident describes being victim in armed ATM robbery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the bullet hole in Richard Beckett’s windshield that now serves as a fearful reminder of an incident he could never have imagined happening to him. “I’m physically fine. Mentally, I tear up every now and then thinking, ‘Wow, how am I still...
Major Case Squad activated after man shot, killed in Berkeley
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a homicide case in Berkeley.
Woman who aided in armed robbery on Arch Grounds is sentenced
A Belleville, Illinois, woman was sentenced Tuesday for aiding in an armed robbery on the Arch Grounds in downtown St. Louis.
St. Charles man gets 10 years in prison after being caught with 100 lbs. of meth
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Charles man who tried to bring 100 pounds of meth to the St. Louis area was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, was caught in Kansas in October 2020 with two duffle bags with about 100 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. McDaniels was traveling from Colorado to the St. Louis region.
St. Louis to pay $5.2 million after mass arrests in 2017
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay a total of nearly $5.2 million for police officers’ actions during a 2017 protest over the acquittal of an officer in the death of a Black man. A class action lawsuit claimed the protesters’ rights were violated when officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area. They were protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Under a proposed class action settlement filed last week, the city would pay $4.91 million to 84 people. Three others, who filed individual lawsuits, have settled for $85,000 each.
Hazelwood man gunned down in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
Say My Name: Beyoncé mixes up St. Louis, MI, with St. Louis, MO
Sorry, ‘Middle of the Mitten’
Call to halt execution of man convicted of killing Jennings family
Three men wrongfully convicted of murder hoped to spare the life of a man who's on Missouri's death row for one of the most appalling crimes in the St. Louis area. Call to halt execution of man convicted of killing …. Three men wrongfully convicted of murder hoped to spare...
Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigating stealing cases in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stealing case that occurred in the 8100 block of South Industrial Drive in the Cedar Hill area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell say the incident happened on January 17th at the Cedar Hill Game Room. My...
