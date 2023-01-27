ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSDK

Security expert offers tips while using ATMs as St. Louis police look for robbery suspects

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for suspects connected to recent robberies at several South St. Louis ATMs. The crimes happened on Jan. 23 and 28. On January 23, a 37-year-old man was using a drive-thru ATM in the Kingshighway Shopping Center according to police. During the transaction, a vehicle blocked the victim in. A masked suspect got out of and stole money at gunpoint. After getting the money, the suspect drove away.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

St. Louis to pay $5.2 million after mass arrests in 2017

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay a total of nearly $5.2 million for police officers’ actions during a 2017 protest over the acquittal of an officer in the death of a Black man. A class action lawsuit claimed the protesters’ rights were violated when officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area. They were protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Under a proposed class action settlement filed last week, the city would pay $4.91 million to 84 people. Three others, who filed individual lawsuits, have settled for $85,000 each.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy