ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town

MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Log truck crash in Washington County

UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Text messages lead to arrest of suspect in January south Bibb County triple shooting

MACON, Ga. — We have new details from a deadly triple shooting nearly two weeks ago in a south Bibb County family's driveway. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday one suspect is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got a copy of his arrest warrant. We learned Terrell Mills, 40, is charged with the shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel and his family. Mills is locked up in the Jones County jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His arrest warrant in Bibb County answered many of our questions. Here's what we know.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Ways to Save and make the most of sales on food

MACON, Ga. — People are looking to save as much money as they can, but it seems almost impossible when food prices are constantly going up. However, many grocery stores will have deals that can put some money back in your pocket. When grocery stores have big savings, you...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man pleads guilty to killing man in wreck while driving drunk, sentenced to 15 years

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Ahead of his trial, a man has pleaded guilty to killing a man while driving drunk. In a media release, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office says 68-year-old Gregory Lee Ford pleaded guilty to Vehicular Homicide. They say Ford was driving drunk, and speeding, on February 11, 2021, when he ran the stop sign at the intersection of Industrial Highway and Liberty Church Road. Ford ran into a car driven by R.L. Brown, Jr. Brown died from his injuries.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy