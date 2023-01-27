Read full article on original website
Tenants come home to construction at Vineville Christian Towers weeks after pipes burst
MACON, Ga. — Tenants at Vineville Christian Towers are back at the complex, but the moving process hasn't been easy. In December, we reported that some pipes had burst on the 10th floor due to an arctic blast. More than 50 tenants were moved to hotels in Macon. That is where they stayed for 36 days.
'This is working great': Perry ordinance approves golf carts on roads
PERRY, Ga. — In Perry, you can leave the greenway behind. A new ordinance means you can drive a golf cart on the road. If you've driven around Perry and have seen folks driving golf carts on the road. You might have asked yourself, "Is that legal?" Well, it wasn't before, but now it is.
Fort Valley moves ahead with cleanup of rundown home to help revitalize blighted area
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In just a few days, a rundown home in Fort Valley has seen a lot of progress. It wasn't that long ago that Fort Valley police announced on Facebook that the blighted home on Montrose Street would soon be going through cleanup, then leaving neighbors like Alvarez Mitchell with concerns.
Rosa Parks' niece comes to Macon for meet-and-greet at City Hall
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County honored a civil rights hero Wednesday at City Hall. The event was held in the Commission Chambers where Mayor Lester Miller declared the February 1 as Rosa Parks Square Day in Macon-Bibb. He also awarded Rosa Parks niece, Susan McCauley, with a key to...
'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town
MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
Macon’s deadliest streets: Two roommates die months apart crossing same busy road
MACON, Ga. — When Henry Young III heard his girlfriend, Audrey Michelle Mack, had been hit by a car, he ran down Pio Nono Avenue to check on her. For Young, the same gut-punching heartbreak would happen twice in a span of less than eight months. Mack and Stephanie...
'Inflation is inflation': Macon Transit Authority raises bus rates for the first time in 15 years
MACON, Ga. — Bus rides in Macon are about to get a bit more expensive. That's because the Macon Transit Authority is raising its fares for the first time in 15 years. CEO Craig Ross says nobody wanted to raise the rates, but with inflation, it was just something that had to happen. Many people at Terminal Station Tuesday afternoon say they understand.
P&Z: Changes coming to downtown Macon historic churches; ‘Crisco House’ hotel project shelved
MACON, Ga. — The First Presbyterian Church may proceed with building an outdoor worship space after the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission gave its blessing to updated plans Monday. Those plans include the demolitions of the nearly century-old Sunday School building and the former office of trailblazing female architect Ellamae Ellis League.
Downtown Macon hotel auction excites business owners
The 16-story, 300 room building has been sitting vacant for a decade, but might be going up for auction in April. Macon business owners say it's a good idea.
'I hope someone remodels it & brings it back to life': Downtown Macon hotel auction excites business owners
MACON, Ga. — Some would say downtown Macon's Crowne Plaza – now known as the Ramada Inn – was the place to be in its heyday. The 16 story, 300 room building has been sitting vacant for a decade, but might be going up for auction in early April.
Log truck crash in Washington County
UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
Warrant: Man charged in death of store manager followed victims' van to home in south Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The 40-year-old man accused of killing a store manager outside his home in south Bibb County was arrested after investigators found messages on his phone about the shooting, according to the arrest warrant. Terrell Mills was charged in the shooting death of Pinal Kumar Patel on...
Text messages lead to arrest of suspect in January south Bibb County triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — We have new details from a deadly triple shooting nearly two weeks ago in a south Bibb County family's driveway. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday one suspect is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got a copy of his arrest warrant. We learned Terrell Mills, 40, is charged with the shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel and his family. Mills is locked up in the Jones County jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His arrest warrant in Bibb County answered many of our questions. Here's what we know.
Streets begin closing today for Disney+ series filming in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A Disney+ feature film is being shot in Macon, and some roads will be blocked off for the duration of the shoot through Wednesday, Feb. 1. The schedule for street closings begins today, with areas of Poplar Street and Second street blocked off. Here's a complete...
'Hope more people would take advantage': Macon Volunteer Clinic Celebrates 20 years of service
MACON, Ga. — Doctors at the Macon Volunteer Clinic say one of the leading causes of people ending up in the emergency room is the inability to cover basic health. For 20 years, the Macon Volunteer Clinic has been providing health care service to the community. They plan to...
'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
Warner Robins gets grant to help curb illegal trash dumping
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's time for a cleanup in Warner Robins. Keep Warner Robins Beautiful wants folks to get rid of their trash responsibly and legally. The organization received a $5,000 grant from the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. They plan to use the funds to assist with litter...
Ways to Save and make the most of sales on food
MACON, Ga. — People are looking to save as much money as they can, but it seems almost impossible when food prices are constantly going up. However, many grocery stores will have deals that can put some money back in your pocket. When grocery stores have big savings, you...
UPDATE: GBI investigating after 35-year-old man shoots East Dublin officer at trailer park
DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.:. According to the GBI, the East Dublin Police Department asked for help in investigating after two people were shot, including a police officer. A release from the GBI says the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday about shots fired in the Ponderosa...
Man pleads guilty to killing man in wreck while driving drunk, sentenced to 15 years
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Ahead of his trial, a man has pleaded guilty to killing a man while driving drunk. In a media release, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office says 68-year-old Gregory Lee Ford pleaded guilty to Vehicular Homicide. They say Ford was driving drunk, and speeding, on February 11, 2021, when he ran the stop sign at the intersection of Industrial Highway and Liberty Church Road. Ford ran into a car driven by R.L. Brown, Jr. Brown died from his injuries.
