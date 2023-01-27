ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Want to know about EVs? Incentives, costs and a chance to learn and drive at Modesto event

By Vivienne Aguilar
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s83l1_0kSk3vwA00

California will ban the sales new of gas-powered cars by 2035. Already, electric vehicles represent nearly 18% of new car sales in the state, compared to 6% for the whole of the United States, the governor’s office announced in October.

Still, the great majority of Golden State drivers are unfamiliar with the technology and want more resources before they feel comfortable purchasing an EV, according to the Central California Asthma Collaborative. An event Sunday in Modesto is meant to help drivers get closer to that comfort level.

Here are some things to know about EVs:

Types of electric vehicles:

EVgo.com has a list of 24 manufacturers of electric and hybrid vehicles. They include Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota and even Porsche. Electric vehicles now come in all kinds of makes and models. EVgo.com highlights electric trucks, sedans, sports cars and more.

What’s the mileage like on an all-electric vehicle?:

Mileage will vary among vehicles. If you’re shopping around online, you’ll notice differences between fully electric and hybrid-electric models.

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric has a mileage of 170 miles per charge, according to EVgo.com. It also shows the fully electric Mercedes-Benz EQS offers 350 miles per charge.

Newer hybrid-electric sedans can offer 50-58 mpg, according to the U.S. Department of Energy . Its website also tells buyers annual fuel cost estimates.

How much does an EV cost?

“The average sticker price of a new electric car in 2021 was about $10,000 higher than the industry average, which includes both gas-powered and electric vehicles,” according to the Natural Resources Defense Council . The council believes more affordable models are coming as the EV market grows.

A new Ford F-150 Lightning truck starts at $55,974, according to the company’s website.

An all-electric 2023 Toyota bZ4x sedan starts at $42,000, according to the company’s website.

Incentive programs

Federal, state and local incentives are available for people looking to buy a new or used EV. Many of these incentives can be used together, or “stacked,” said Yanni Gonzalez, a spokesman for the Central California Asthma Collaborative.

“The Inflation Reduction Act will help more families never pay at the pump again, with tax credits up to $7,500 for new electric vehicles and $4,000 for used electric vehicles – saving families an average of $950 a year on fuel costs,” according to the White House website .

The Central Valley Air District is offering rebates from $1,500 to $3,000 depending on the type of vehicle you’re looking for.

The California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project offers $1,000 to $7,000 when you buy or lease an EV.

Get your questions answered at this event Sunday in Modesto:

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, the Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St. in Modesto, is hosting an EV Ride and Drive Event and resource fair. It is free and open to the public.

The first 100 people will get a free tamale, courtesy of Valley Improvement Projects, the local event organizer.

Oaxacan Tamales Restaurant from Riverbank will be selling food at the event.

Register online or at the event to get behind the wheel of electric cars from Chevy and Tesla. You must be 18 or older, with a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.

“This event is to help make EV ownership a reality,” Gonzalez said. “We want to make sure lower-income folks who will have a harder time transitioning can do so. What we found when the incentives were first-come, first-served, was that there was a learning curve. So EVs seemed very foreign and daunting for people because they had never seen anyone with an EV.”

Those who do the test drive will be entered into a drawing for a $500 Visa Gift Card.

Local EV drivers also will be showing their vehicles and sharing their experiences with buying and owning this newer technology, Gonzalez said.

For more event information, please visit EVequity.org/rideanddrive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

PG&E offers customers $4,000 rebate for pre-owned EV purchases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —As California continues its journey to go green, companies are also doing their part. Pacific Gas and Electric just announced that qualifying residential customers can receive up to $4,000 when they purchase or lease a pre-owned electric vehicle. In September of 2020, Gov. Gavin newsroom announced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

New '369' area code goes into effect for these areas

Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in three-vehicle crash on SR-4 near Martinez

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after two SUVs collided with a disabled vehicle on State Route 4, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 4:17 a.m., CHP was informed of a three-vehicle crash on the westbound side of SR-4, just east of Pine Street. CHP says a Ford hatchback with one […]
MARTINEZ, CA
Paradise Post

Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years

The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544

FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
FOLSOM, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

11K+
Followers
140
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy