Want to know about EVs? Incentives, costs and a chance to learn and drive at Modesto event

California will ban the sales new of gas-powered cars by 2035. Already, electric vehicles represent nearly 18% of new car sales in the state, compared to 6% for the whole of the United States, the governor’s office announced in October.

Still, the great majority of Golden State drivers are unfamiliar with the technology and want more resources before they feel comfortable purchasing an EV, according to the Central California Asthma Collaborative. An event Sunday in Modesto is meant to help drivers get closer to that comfort level.

Here are some things to know about EVs:

Types of electric vehicles:

EVgo.com has a list of 24 manufacturers of electric and hybrid vehicles. They include Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota and even Porsche. Electric vehicles now come in all kinds of makes and models. EVgo.com highlights electric trucks, sedans, sports cars and more.

What’s the mileage like on an all-electric vehicle?:

Mileage will vary among vehicles. If you’re shopping around online, you’ll notice differences between fully electric and hybrid-electric models.

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric has a mileage of 170 miles per charge, according to EVgo.com. It also shows the fully electric Mercedes-Benz EQS offers 350 miles per charge.

Newer hybrid-electric sedans can offer 50-58 mpg, according to the U.S. Department of Energy . Its website also tells buyers annual fuel cost estimates.

How much does an EV cost?

“The average sticker price of a new electric car in 2021 was about $10,000 higher than the industry average, which includes both gas-powered and electric vehicles,” according to the Natural Resources Defense Council . The council believes more affordable models are coming as the EV market grows.

A new Ford F-150 Lightning truck starts at $55,974, according to the company’s website.

An all-electric 2023 Toyota bZ4x sedan starts at $42,000, according to the company’s website.

Incentive programs

Federal, state and local incentives are available for people looking to buy a new or used EV. Many of these incentives can be used together, or “stacked,” said Yanni Gonzalez, a spokesman for the Central California Asthma Collaborative.

“The Inflation Reduction Act will help more families never pay at the pump again, with tax credits up to $7,500 for new electric vehicles and $4,000 for used electric vehicles – saving families an average of $950 a year on fuel costs,” according to the White House website .

The Central Valley Air District is offering rebates from $1,500 to $3,000 depending on the type of vehicle you’re looking for.

The California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project offers $1,000 to $7,000 when you buy or lease an EV.

Get your questions answered at this event Sunday in Modesto:

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, the Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St. in Modesto, is hosting an EV Ride and Drive Event and resource fair. It is free and open to the public.

The first 100 people will get a free tamale, courtesy of Valley Improvement Projects, the local event organizer.

Oaxacan Tamales Restaurant from Riverbank will be selling food at the event.

Register online or at the event to get behind the wheel of electric cars from Chevy and Tesla. You must be 18 or older, with a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.

“This event is to help make EV ownership a reality,” Gonzalez said. “We want to make sure lower-income folks who will have a harder time transitioning can do so. What we found when the incentives were first-come, first-served, was that there was a learning curve. So EVs seemed very foreign and daunting for people because they had never seen anyone with an EV.”

Those who do the test drive will be entered into a drawing for a $500 Visa Gift Card.

Local EV drivers also will be showing their vehicles and sharing their experiences with buying and owning this newer technology, Gonzalez said.

For more event information, please visit EVequity.org/rideanddrive .