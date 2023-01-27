Read full article on original website
Wichita father pleads guilty to abusing toddler son who died in July after two-day visit
A Wichita father has admitted to abusing his 20-month son, who died in July after spending two days and nights in his care.
KWCH.com
Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have identified 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita as the victim in Sunday’s crash on Kellogg near Washington. Harris was killed in a one-vehicle crash. She was driving west on Kellogg when she drove into a concrete wall, went over it, and landed on Washington. No other people were involved.
Dispute leads to shooting in southeast Wichita
A verbal dispute has led to a shooting in southeast Wichita Tuesday night.
Police release name of woman who died when car went off Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita is the victim. She was a local model who was finding success in Los Angeles. The WPD is still investigating what […]
Woman, baby, 2 officers injured in late-night Wichita crash
Four people were injured when a Wichita Police Department SUV crashed with a car just before midnight Sunday in Wichita.
Worker injured at construction site north of Wichita
A worker at a bridge construction site north of Wichita was injured Wednesday morning and rushed to a hospital.
KWCH.com
Woman, baby hurt in crash involving Wichita police officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman, a baby and two officers injured. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 13th and Mosley. The Wichita Police Department said the officers were on 13th Street responding to the...
How to get your driver’s license fixed in Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
KWCH.com
Derby police cracking down on Delta 8, but is it legal?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Is Delta 8 legal or illegal to possess in Kansas? The answer depends on where you live. The Derby Police Department says if a product contains THC it’s illegal in their city. A post they shared on social media last week is getting a lot...
Four people injured in crash southwest of Wichita
Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of K-42 and 135th Street West just before noon Tuesday.
KWCH.com
Businesses, police differ on Delta-8 legality
Limited access, 1-way traffic among challenges with Bel Aire road construction. It’s a project aimed to expand a busy stretch of North Woodlawn from north Wichita into Bel Aire. Wichita pastor working to raise funds for 'Table of Hope' weekly food pantry. Updated: 4 hours ago. The food pantry...
KWCH.com
Traffic study underway amid calls to improve Sedgwick County intersection deemed dangerous
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman, recovering from injuries in a crash at the intersection of 21st Street North and 167th Street West, is among a growing number of people calling for changes to the intersection. Last week, 12 News spoke with a man who lives near the intersection...
KWCH.com
Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County
CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A chase out of Sumner County with a stolen car came into Sedgwick County Monday afternoon. While officers with the Conway Springs Police Department were involved with the chase, a Clearwater police officer put out stop sticks in an effort to stop the car. Police said the suspect behind the wheel tried to hit that officer with the car, narrowly missing him. That officer then fired a shot at the suspect vehicle.
KWCH.com
WPD’s Traffic Tip Tuesday going viral in effort to reduce number of crashes in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is going viral with its “Traffic Tip Tuesday” posts. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes in the community. Sgt. Brian Mock enjoys educating drivers on traffic laws. Along with teaching the Wichita Citizens Police Academy, each week, he shares information about common traffic infractions on the police department’s social media pages.
Woman injured in south Wichita drive-by shooting
It happened around 3:30 Sunday morning in the 1400 block of George Washington Boulevard. Wichita Police said the woman was alert and talking after the shooting and is expected to survive.
Wichita deputy police chief criticized for role in text message scandal takes a new job
He will be taking a small pay cut.
KWCH.com
Premature twin chimpanzees die at Sedgwick County Zoo
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the deaths of twin chimpanzees born prematurely last week. The zoo said it had been eagerly awaiting the twins’ births. Unfortunately, the boy and girl were born six weeks early. The zoo said this is the fourth pregnancy for 35-year-old...
KWCH.com
Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man
WPD: Bystanders injured in Old town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, three people were injured following a shooting at Wichita club Saturday. Wichita police said around 12:55 a.m., officers were patrolling the Old Town area when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live. Officers arrived and were met by “a large crowd exiting the business.” […]
