Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have identified 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita as the victim in Sunday’s crash on Kellogg near Washington. Harris was killed in a one-vehicle crash. She was driving west on Kellogg when she drove into a concrete wall, went over it, and landed on Washington. No other people were involved.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police release name of woman who died when car went off Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita is the victim. She was a local model who was finding success in Los Angeles. The WPD is still investigating what […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman, baby hurt in crash involving Wichita police officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman, a baby and two officers injured. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 13th and Mosley. The Wichita Police Department said the officers were on 13th Street responding to the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Derby police cracking down on Delta 8, but is it legal?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Is Delta 8 legal or illegal to possess in Kansas? The answer depends on where you live. The Derby Police Department says if a product contains THC it’s illegal in their city. A post they shared on social media last week is getting a lot...
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Businesses, police differ on Delta-8 legality

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A chase out of Sumner County with a stolen car came into Sedgwick County Monday afternoon. While officers with the Conway Springs Police Department were involved with the chase, a Clearwater police officer put out stop sticks in an effort to stop the car. Police said the suspect behind the wheel tried to hit that officer with the car, narrowly missing him. That officer then fired a shot at the suspect vehicle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

WPD’s Traffic Tip Tuesday going viral in effort to reduce number of crashes in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is going viral with its “Traffic Tip Tuesday” posts. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes in the community. Sgt. Brian Mock enjoys educating drivers on traffic laws. Along with teaching the Wichita Citizens Police Academy, each week, he shares information about common traffic infractions on the police department’s social media pages.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Premature twin chimpanzees die at Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the deaths of twin chimpanzees born prematurely last week. The zoo said it had been eagerly awaiting the twins’ births. Unfortunately, the boy and girl were born six weeks early. The zoo said this is the fourth pregnancy for 35-year-old...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man

WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD: Bystanders injured in Old town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, three people were injured following a shooting at Wichita club Saturday. Wichita police said around 12:55 a.m., officers were patrolling the Old Town area when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live. Officers arrived and were met by “a large crowd exiting the business.” […]
WICHITA, KS

