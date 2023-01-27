Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leadsHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl partyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
theScore
Report: Broncos hiring Sean Payton, will send 1st-rounder to Saints
Sean Payton is expected to become the Denver Broncos' new head coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. As part of the move, the Broncos will send their 2023 first-round pick (29th overall) and a 2024 second-round selection to the New Orleans Saints, with whom the head coach was still under contract through 2024, in exchange for Payton and New Orleans' 2024 third-round choice, Schefter adds.
theScore
Payton: Broncos job 'the opportunity I was looking for'
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is excited about the chance to lead the Denver Broncos. "This was the opportunity I was looking for," the new Broncos head coach said Wednesday after reports of his hiring broke, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Payton stepped down from his...
theScore
Chargers name Kellen Moore offensive coordinator
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is joining the Los Angeles Chargers in the same role after agreeing to terms Monday, the team announced. Moore and the Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways Sunday after he spent 2019-22 as Dallas' play-caller. The 34-year-old served as the club's quarterback coach in 2018.
theScore
Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as head coach on reported 6-year deal
The Houston Texans hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday. He joins Houston on a six-year deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ryans described the Texans position as a "dream job" and promised to "build a program filled with players...
theScore
Super Bowl LVII MVP opening odds: Who to bet if you like Kansas City
Unwilling to trust the Rams to cover a number bigger than a field goal last year, we backed Los Angeles on the moneyline. Cool, a -170 moneyline winner. Where we really did some good work was Cooper Kupp's MVP performance paying out early bets at +600. When it comes to the Super Bowl, it's rarely about the side and much more about everything around the winners and losers. The market for MVP is your best chance to bet a little and make a lot. Unless, as expected, a quarterback is handed the award.
theScore
Panthers owner explains hiring Reich over Wilks, cites offensive background
Many around the NFL were at odds and questioned the lack of diversity in the league last week after the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as head coach over Steve Wilks, who overachieved and went 6-6 as the team's interim sideline boss in the season's second half. But Panthers owner...
theScore
Report: NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023
The NFL told teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will come in at $224.8 million, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. The figure represents a jump of over $16 million from the 2022 salary cap of $208.2 million. It's the second consecutive year the cap has increased, though the dip from 2020 to 2021 was a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic.
theScore
49ers' Lance expects to be 100% for OTAs
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance said he'll be 100% for OTAs after undergoing two surgeries on his ankle this season, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. Lance added that he expects to be fully cleared for practice in three-to-four weeks. The second-year quarterback was lost for the season after...
Comments / 0