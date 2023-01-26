Read full article on original website
Videodrome keeps brick-and-mortar rental experience alive with rare collection of cinematic gems
For many film viewers, picking out something to watch often means scrolling indecisively through pages of algorithmically-filtered options on a streaming service at home. The days of Blockbuster Video are behind us, but a few true cinephiles are keeping the brick-and-mortar video rental experience alive. Matthew Booth is the owner of Atlanta’s beloved video store Videodrome, and he joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about how his store has remained a community fixture for so many years.
Atlanta record spinner DJ Applejac designs music collages from a vast spectrum of genres
On City Lights’ series “Speaking of Music,” local musicians share work and stories in their own voices. This edition spotlights our series’ first DJ, an Atlanta-based music curator and record spinner who goes by the moniker DJ Applejac. “As a DJ, I try to play from all over the spectrum and just try to really engage people, as well as put people up on things that they may not know about,” said Applejac.
