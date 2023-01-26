On City Lights’ series “Speaking of Music,” local musicians share work and stories in their own voices. This edition spotlights our series’ first DJ, an Atlanta-based music curator and record spinner who goes by the moniker DJ Applejac. “As a DJ, I try to play from all over the spectrum and just try to really engage people, as well as put people up on things that they may not know about,” said Applejac.

