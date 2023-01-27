Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Payless Duped Social Media Influencers by Posing as a Fancy RetailerCeebla CuudLos Angeles, CA
theScore
LeBron returns from 1-game absence to face Knicks
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James suited up Tuesday against the New York Knicks after missing one game with an ankle injury. James, who was initially listed as questionable, started the matchup alongside fellow star Anthony Davis, who had also missed the Lakers' Monday loss to the Brooklyn Nets. James...
theScore
Banchero, Barnes lead field for Rising Stars event at All-Star Game
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and last year's Rookie of the Year, Toronto Raptors wing Scottie Barnes, highlight the field for the 2023 Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City. The 28-player pool features 11 NBA rookies, 10 sophomores, and seven G League players.
theScore
Pacers' Haliburton expected back vs. Lakers after 10-game absence
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing 10 games with elbow and knee injuries, according to head coach Rick Carlisle. The point guard suffered the injuries after sustaining a fall in a Jan. 11 loss to the...
theScore
Doncic scores 53 in return, Mavericks beat Pistons 111-105
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 53 points in his return to the lineup and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 12 in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 on Monday night. Four of Doncic’s five career 50-point games have come...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
theScore
Raptors' Anunoby denies wanting out of Toronto
O.G. Anunoby's future with the Toronto Raptors has been in doubt since last summer, but the sixth-year forward denied reports indicating he wants a fresh start elsewhere. "No. It is what it is," Anunoby told Sportsnet's Michael Grange when asked if there's any truth to rumors surrounding him. The Portland...
theScore
Bucks beat Hornets 124-115 for 5th consecutive victory
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton is making the most of his limited minutes as he works his way back from injuries that kept him from playing for much of the season. Middleton scored 18 points and sparked a third-quarter run that put the Milwaukee Bucks ahead for good as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victry.
theScore
KD: 'Inspiring to see' LeBron dominating at 38 years old
Kevin Durant is among those watching in awe as LeBron James continues to dominate the NBA in his 20th season. Durant explained on the latest episode of "The ETCs Podcast" that while his competitive side makes him believe he can also accomplish what James has done, the significance of it isn't lost on him.
theScore
NBA Podcast: Pacers extend Turner, Kawhi looks good, Grizz, Pels sliding
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. Myles Turner's extension is a big win for the Pacers. Why Indiana makes so much sense as a John Collins destination. Don't look now, but Kawhi Leonard is starting to look...
theScore
Report: Warriors, Kings interested in 76ers' Thybulle
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in trading for Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle, sources told The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. Golden State likes Thybulle as a defensive stopper, while Sacramento head coach Mike Brown is a fan of the 25-year-old forward, Pompey reports. The 76ers want...
theScore
Report: Raptors taking calls on Anunoby; Knicks, Suns interested
The Toronto Raptors are taking calls on forward O.G. Anunoby, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks are among the teams interested in the Raptors wing, according to Charania. The Knicks are reportedly willing to offer multiple first-round picks, while Phoenix has control of its...
theScore
Marlins' Chisholm named MLB The Show cover athlete
Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be on the cover of MLB The Show 23. "As a kid, I always wanted to be on the cover of MLB the Show," Chisholm told The Associated Press. "So it means almost just like winning the MVP in a sense. You get to live out your childhood dream."
