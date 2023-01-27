Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Dave Bautista Explains "Perfect Exit" for Drax Is Coming
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Dave Bautista explained how Drax the Destroyer is getting the "perfect exit" in the upcoming finale. It's been a long journey for the WWE superstar after a decade of playing this character. He told Jimmy Fallon about the seven films he's played the Guardian in, and what he feels makes this last MCU adventure so special. Drax has been a fan-favorite for his entiere Marvel Studios tenure. Bautista and Pom Klementieff both served as the anchor points for the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. It feels like the swan song is going to ensure there isn't a dry eye in the house. (Same probably goes for all the Rocket Raccoon fans out there.) Check out what Bautista had to say for yourself down below!
ComicBook
James Gunn Says Some DCU Roles Are Already Cast
DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced a slew of new projects Tuesday, revealing their slate spanning the who's who of DC superheroes (Superman, Batman and Robin, two Green Lanterns) to the who's that? (Creature Commandos, The Authority). There are at least five feature films in this first chapter of the DC Universe — including Gunn's Superman reboot and The Brave and the Bold, which will star yet another Batman who isn't Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson, or Michael Keaton — and at least five television series for HBO Max, with more announcements to come in the weeks, months, and years ahead.
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
ComicBook
Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases "End of The Road" in First Poster
Fast X has a brand new poster ahead of Super Bowl week. The solemn image hypes the end of the road for Dominic Toretto and his rogue family of highly-capable drivers. Plot details of this film have basically been kept under-wraps for a while now. But, small peeks at the production and cast have made their way to social media. Vin Diesel has been teasing a trailer for months now. After the success of F9, fans want to see what's going on for the big finale to this years long journey with Toretto and his crew. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has signed on to be the bad guy this time. Marvel actress Brie Larson is also in the fold somehow. (Admiring some temporary ink that she may have gotten for filming no less.) Check out the first step on the road to the end of the line right here.
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
ComicBook
All-Star Superman's Legacy: Inspiring the DC Universe's Superman Reboot
For the first time since Man of Steel launched the DC Extended Universe in 2013, the Last Son of Krypton will fly solo in Superman: Legacy. The reboot, written and produced by James Gunn for DC Studios, releases in theaters on July 11th, 2025, as the official start of the DC Universe. "It's not an origin story," Gunn's DC Studios co-chief, Peter Safran, said during a slate presentation. Like The Batman — an Elseworlds story separate from the new DCU that introduced Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in his second year as a costumed crime-fighter — Legacy will focus on a younger version of Superman. The role will be recast, and Henry Cavill will not be the DCU's Superman.
ComicBook
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
ComicBook
Paramount+ Now Streaming an Underseen Horror Gem
As with every new month, streamers have premiered a slew of new content for their subscribers, but Paramount+ may have just nabbed a crown jewel that no one else will have. Now available to watch on the streaming platform is 2009's The Loved Ones, an Australian horror movie that arrives with critical acclaim and is seldom is available to be seen online at all, making this a huge get for Paramount+. We've included the trailer for the movie below, but frankly it does spoil a few great moments, so watch at your own direction and maybe just see what we have to say below. You can sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.
ComicBook
New Psych Movie Possible After Latest Update
We haven't seen a new entry into the Psych universe in years, but Dule Hill and James Roday Rodriguez have been ready for the latest installment of the franchise. There have already been three films in the Psych universe that have seen the duo return on the USA Network, but it seems as if they're ready for a fourth. Nothing is known about the fourth Psych movie, but Rodriguez and a hill will more than likely return for the latest installments. Now, it seems that one of the main stars has hinted at a fourth film in the franchise. While speaking with TVLine, Rodriguez revealed what it would take for the fourth film to happen.
ComicBook
Fast X: How Rita Moreno Joined the Fast & Furious Franchise Revealed
Fans are eagerly awaiting the first trailer for Fast X, the tenth film within the main Fast & Furious franchise. The blockbuster film will be arriving later this summer, and will feature a roster of familiar and new faces. Among them is the beloved Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno, who has been cast as the grandmother of Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto, and she's now revealing how she joined the family. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rita Moreno and her grandson, Justin Fisher, spoke about her joining the franchise — and revealed that Fisher himself was a key part of it.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Potential New Title Revealed
Norman Reedus has already teased that his Walking Dead spinoff series, tentatively titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, would raise hell in post-apocalyptic Paris, France. ("We're destroying the Louvre and stuff," Reedus says of the show, which emblazoned The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon name across an image of the zombie apocalypse's eroding Eiffel Tower.) But now the actor may have revealed the spinoff's potential new title: Raise the Dead. It's unclear if the new name, marked on make-up department boxes in a behind-the-scenes image Reedus shared on Instagram, is a working title or one of the possible titles he's hinted at in the past.
ComicBook
DC Studios Writer Tom King Praises James Gunn's DCU Approach
Now that DC Studios is its own standalone studio, co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran report directly to Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. Under the new structure, Gunn and Safran get nearly unprecedented creative control over all things DC, which means they get to work with whatever filmmakers they wish. During this week's DCU Chapter 1 slate unveiling ceremonies, the duo also announced the first batch of writers it's working with on the overarching story of the shared cinematic world.
ComicBook
Superman: Trunks or No Trunks, James Gunn Starts Poll on Twitter
Earlier this week, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their plans for creating the next big slate of movie and television projects that will make up their DC Cinematic Universe. Titled "Gods and Monsters", the two creators have been quite clear that they are putting a lot of effort into re-imagining the Man of Tomorrow, Superman, as a beacon of hope. Now, using his Twitter Account, Gunn has started a poll that asks fans which version of Krypton's Last Son they'd most like to see on the screen, Clark Kent with or without trunks.
ComicBook
Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Apologizes to Zeus
Thor star Chris Hemsworth has finally apologized to Zeus for that incident with the thunderbolt. On Twitter, the Marvel actor acknowledged the moment from Thor: Love and Thunder to the delight of the fans. Hercules himself, Brett Goldstein went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about his post-credits scene appearance. Well, the Avenger got hold of the clip and said, "Make sure to tell Zeus I'm sorry for the whole lightning in the chest thing…" Quite funny, but made even more hilarious by the Greek god's actor Russell Crowe calling it a lucky shot in the replies. Clearly, there are some more plans for these characters after Love and Thunder. The audience can't wait to see one of their Marvel favorites again. Check out the interaction yourself down below!
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
ComicBook
Harrison Ford Reveals Why He Returned for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Confirms His Franchise Future
Back in 2008, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull gave the titular character what some audiences would consider a sendoff, but according to Harrison Ford himself, he returned for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny because he was particularly interested in exploring the character at the end of his career. Despite the implication of that fourth film's ending, Ford hadn't necessarily considered that he was riding off into the sunset with that adventure, even if he ended up rekindling his romance with Marion Ravenwood, with Dial of Destiny finally closing the book on the character's outings. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to hit theaters on June 30th.
ComicBook
Booster Gold: Could Blue Beetle Appear in the DCU's HBO Max Show?
The future of the DC Universe was unveiled on Tuesday, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran outlining their plans for new movies and HBO Max-exclusive television shows. One of the most surprising — and long-awaited — entries in that list is Booster Gold, a television series that will follow the titular hero from the future. The prospect of seeing Michael Carter / Booster Gold in his own solo project has enticed fans for quite a while now, and while we know next-to-nothing about the series, there are definitely some tropes from Booster Gold comics that could make their way onscreen. Chief among them might be: could we see one or more characters from DC's Blue Beetle mantle appear in the show?
ComicBook
Netflix Releases Murder Mystery 2 Trailer Featuring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston
Netflix has released the trailer for Murder Mystery 2, the upcoming sequel featuring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a husband-and-wife crime-solving duo. The movie, coming to Netflix in March, is a follow-up to their 2019 movie, which forced a husband-and-wife team to become super sleuths in order to solve a murder on a yacht, with the obvious dangers and ticking clocks that entails. This time, they will be trying to track down a friend Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar), who is kidnapped from his own wedding...but given the "murder" in the title, we're guessing that someone isn't going to make it through the first act.
Comments / 0