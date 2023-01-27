ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Legislation on the Right to Repair Your Own Electronic Devices is Debated in WA Legislature (Listen/Watch))

OLYMPIA, WA – House and Senate committees heard public testimony this week on right to repair legislation sponsored by Representative Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac) and Senator Derek Stanford (D-Bothell). Under HB 1392 and its companion bill (SB 5464), Washingtonians would have the right to repair their own electronic devices rather than relying only on manufacturers and their authorized technicians.
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho Might Have Safe Deposit Box Contents that Belong to You (Listen)

LEWISTON, ID – Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth today kicked off National Unclaimed Property Month. Each year, the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office’s Unclaimed Property Division receives millions of dollars in unclaimed money and property from businesses and organizations that have lost contact with the owners. The State of Idaho is responsible for safeguarding the money until claimed by the rightful owners or heirs. By law, businesses must attempt to contact the owner of the money in an effort to return it. If the owner doesn’t respond to the business, the money is considered abandoned. Businesses and organizations must review their records for unclaimed money and report the money annually to Unclaimed Property.
IDAHO STATE
Thousands of Idahoans Eligible for Free E-File

BOISE, ID – Many Idahoans are aware they can e-file their tax returns, but few know it might be free. The Idaho State Tax Commission is encouraging taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 a year or less to visit tax.idaho.gov/freefile. This page details companies offering free online filing and preparation of both federal and Idaho individual income tax returns.
IDAHO STATE

