DJ Khaled Thanks Rihanna for Casting Him in Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Campaign

DJ Khaled is ready to become America’s next top model. The producer dished on his role as a Savage X Fenty brand ambassador and model in a new interview on Thursday (Jan. 26).

“I’ve been trying to tell the world I wear a lot of hats. You see me in that robe,” he told BET of modeling for the brand’s Valentine’s Day campaign. “I’ve got a modeling career ahead of me, you know.”

Khaled continued: “I want to thank Rihanna and Savage X Fenty for letting me be part of this campaign. Rihanna is a visionary, and for her to give me the opportunity to wear the clothes, it was so dope and organic. I love that she lets me be myself. I promote to the world to always be yourself. She inspires me.”

The Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day drop, which Rihanna modeled herself in a series of steamy uploads to social media earlier this month, isn’t the only collection the superstar has released lately. She’s also unveiled her limited edition Game Day line in anticipation of her halftime show at Super Bowl LVII next month, and just this week added a Fenty x Mitchell & Ness collab as well.

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled is still riding high off the success of his 2022 album God Did , which not only debuted as his fourth No. 1 album but also contained top five hit “ Staying Alive ” featuring Drake and Lil Baby as well as follow-up single “Big Time” featuring Future and Lil Baby.