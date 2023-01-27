Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Abortion bills move through Virginia’s General Assembly
RICHMOND, Va. – Several proposed bills on abortion in the Virginia General Assembly went to a subcommittee on Monday. There are six up for discussion. Three of the proposed bills would increase restrictions on abortions, while two of them strive to protect abortion procedures. The last bill involves establishing...
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Jan. 31
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in memory and respect of the former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III. Youngkin said flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and remain at half-staff until sunset. The Office of...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,304 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 9,754 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,260,796 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,393 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,516 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
VDH kicks off American Heart Month with heart health-promoting activities
February is American Heart Month, and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is kicking things off with a few free heart health-promoting events and activities. VDH partnered with the Arthritis Foundation to offer Walk with Ease (WWE), a six-week program that provides activities and resources for those interested. The program...
WSLS
Special Olympics recognizes local schools for inclusion initiatives
SALEM, Va. – The 2023 New River Polar Plunge is less than one month away, as plungers prepare to be freezin’ for a reason to support the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. Schools in Southwest Virginia are also involved in spreading Special Olympics’ message of inclusion...
WSLS
Additional SNAP benefits coming to an end in Virginia
Emergency SNAP benefits are coming to an end in the Commonwealth. The emergency allotments began as a result of COVID-19 assistance. Congress decided to end these extra allotments, starting Feb. 16. The change will likely have an economic impact on grocery stores and other retailers who accept SNAP as a...
Comments / 0