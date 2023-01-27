ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Abortion bills move through Virginia’s General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. – Several proposed bills on abortion in the Virginia General Assembly went to a subcommittee on Monday. There are six up for discussion. Three of the proposed bills would increase restrictions on abortions, while two of them strive to protect abortion procedures. The last bill involves establishing...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Jan. 31

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in memory and respect of the former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III. Youngkin said flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and remain at half-staff until sunset. The Office of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

VDH kicks off American Heart Month with heart health-promoting activities

February is American Heart Month, and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is kicking things off with a few free heart health-promoting events and activities. VDH partnered with the Arthritis Foundation to offer Walk with Ease (WWE), a six-week program that provides activities and resources for those interested. The program...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Special Olympics recognizes local schools for inclusion initiatives

SALEM, Va. – The 2023 New River Polar Plunge is less than one month away, as plungers prepare to be freezin’ for a reason to support the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. Schools in Southwest Virginia are also involved in spreading Special Olympics’ message of inclusion...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Additional SNAP benefits coming to an end in Virginia

Emergency SNAP benefits are coming to an end in the Commonwealth. The emergency allotments began as a result of COVID-19 assistance. Congress decided to end these extra allotments, starting Feb. 16. The change will likely have an economic impact on grocery stores and other retailers who accept SNAP as a...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy