Barrett Strong, the singer and songwriter who helped create many of the most iconic hits in the history of the Motown label, has died. As the Associated Press reports, the Motown Museum revealed the news of Strong’s death yesterday. In a statement, Motown founder Berry Gordy said, “Barrett was not only a great singer and piano player, but he, along with his writing partner Norman Whitfield, created an incredible body of work, primarily with the Temptations. Their hit songs were revolutionary in sound and captured the spirit of the times, like ‘Cloud Nine’ and the still relevant ‘Ball Of Confusion (That’s What The World Is Today).'” No cause of death has been revealed. Strong was 81.

