Stereogum
Seal Sings “Kiss From A Rose” On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Announces 30th Anniversary Tour With The Buggles
It’s always a good time to be Seal, but 2023 is shaping up to be an especially good time to be Seal. Last fall, the British soul/pop legend released a deluxe edition of his 1991 self-titled debut album, and this month he performed his 1995 #1 hit “Kiss From A Rose” on Kimmel. This week, Seal brought his power, his pleasure, his pain to The Kelly Clarkson Show in a rousing performance available to view below.
Stereogum
Desertfest NYC 2023 Has Melvins, Boris, Colour Haze, & More
The heavy-minded Desertfest is returning to New York City for its third edition. Headlining this time around are Melvins, Boris, and Colour Haze. Also on the roster: Truckfighters, 1000mods, White Hils, Lo-Pan, Duel, R.I.P., Ecstatic Vision, Heavy Temple, Clouds Taste Satanic, Mick’s Jaguar, Castle Rat, Grate Bathers, and Spellbook, with more set to be announced at a later date.
Stereogum
Thomas Bangalter – “L’Accouchement” (Performed By Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine)
Last week, Thomas Bangalter — one-half of the now defunct Daft Punk — announced Mythologies, an orchestral album that was commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet that premiered last year. No new music was shared at the time of the announcement, but Bangalter recently shared Mythologies first excerpt, a piece called “L’Accouchement.” It is performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and was conducted by Romain Dumas. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Geoff Rickly Announces Debut Novel Someone Who Isn’t Me
Geoff Rickly — the leader of the bands Thursday and No Devotion, among others — has just announced that he’ll publish his debut novel later this year. Someone Who Isn’t Me will be released on July 25 via Rose Books, a new independent press run by Chelsea Hodson. Here’s the book’s official description:
Stereogum
Stream Parannoul’s New Album After The Magic
Earlier in January, Seoul’s bedroom-shoegaze act Parannoul released a standalone single, “We Shine At Night.” It followed a busy 2022, with Parannoul releasing an EP last February, a collaborative EP with Asian Glow in September, and a hybridized LCD Soundsystem/Car Seat Headrest cover in between. Now, Parannoul have shared a rather mesmerizing new LP (with “We Shine At Night” included) called After The Magic You can stream it now, and/or pre-save your physical copy, which will be available in April.
Stereogum
The Smile Announce 2023 North American Tour
The Smile toured North America late last year, and it was awesome. This summer, they’re coming back. The Thom Yorke/Jonny Greenwood/Tom Skinner trio has announced a month of dates from late June to late July, mostly in the eastern half of he US, with one stop each in Mexico and Canada. Other than a New York show at Forest Hills Stadium, it’s the Radiohead offshoot’s first show in each of these cities.
Stereogum
Stream The Second Act Of Smashing Pumpkins’ New 33-Song Rock Opera ATUM
Last year, Smashing Pumpkins announced a characteristically ambitious new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. They shared the first act from it back in November, which was preceded by the single “Beguiled.” “Beguiled” actually appears in act two of ATUM, which drops today and includes 10 other new tracks.
Stereogum
Watch Trapped Under Ice Play Their First Shows In Years
In the late ’00s and early ’10s, Baltimore’s Trapped Under Ice led a wave of muscular, attitude-driven hardcore bands that changed the trajectory of the genre. TUI have never officially broken up, but they haven’t released anything since 2017’s Heatwave, and the band has only intermittently been active in recent years. Still, TUI’s legend has only grown, especially since Turnstile, a band that basically started off as a TUI side project, has become an absolute phenomenon. This past weekend, Trapped Under Ice played two shows, their first since 2019, and they looked pretty fucking amazing.
Stereogum
Watch Lil Baby Make His SNL Debut
The Atlanta rapper Lil Baby made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend as the musical guest opposite host Michael B. Jordan. Lil Baby’s immersive new album It’s Only Me came out back in October, and he performed two tracks from it, “California Breeze” and “Forever,” both of which peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 the week after his album was released. Check out the performances of both tracks and his SNL promo below.
Stereogum
Barrett Strong, Motown Songwriter And “Money (That’s What I Want)” Singer, Dead At 81
Barrett Strong, the singer and songwriter who helped create many of the most iconic hits in the history of the Motown label, has died. As the Associated Press reports, the Motown Museum revealed the news of Strong’s death yesterday. In a statement, Motown founder Berry Gordy said, “Barrett was not only a great singer and piano player, but he, along with his writing partner Norman Whitfield, created an incredible body of work, primarily with the Temptations. Their hit songs were revolutionary in sound and captured the spirit of the times, like ‘Cloud Nine’ and the still relevant ‘Ball Of Confusion (That’s What The World Is Today).'” No cause of death has been revealed. Strong was 81.
