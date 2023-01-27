Sonoma County wants to know: What services do you want to see in the Russian River?

Read full article on original website
sonomacountygazette.com
2022 was a busy year for Sonoma County fire
It was a busy year for the Sonoma County Fire District. Although we are a Fire District and our crews are often referred to as firefighters, most of our calls, (61%, 7,297 out of 11,894 calls last year), are medical in nature. SCFD is very often first on scene, for...
sonomacountygazette.com
The wait for rural broadband in Sonoma County may not be much longer
Construction of a broadband system for rural residents in California could begin by the end of the year, according to Golden State Connect, a regional Joint Powers Authority established to increase access to high-speed internet for residents and businesses in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County and 38 other rural member counties.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Pet of the Month: Meet Billie
Breed: Eastern European Village Dog. It’s a mixed of a lot of breed of dogs from Eastern Europe streets and it just became a name of a breed for this kind of dog. Likes: Long walks on the beach, chasing squirrels, having attention 24/7, belly scratches, Puppuccino from Starbucks.
sonomacountygazette.com
History corner: Poultry profits in Petaluma
By the late 1800s, Petaluma had established itself as a major trading partner with San Francisco, providing everything from produce to poultry. Even though demand for poultry was plenty, supply was limited by how long it took hens to lay eggs. Local farmers were aware that money was being left on the table as demand in San Francisco exceeded the supply Petaluma could provide.
sonomacountygazette.com
Stories to track for Sonoma Springs
As we head into mid-winter these are some important stories for Springs residents to track. At press time this writer’s rainfall measurement for Boyes Hot Springs is 24.29 inches for the 2022-23 rain year (Oct. 1 – Sept. 30). The precipitation level for Boyes is reported daily to CoCoRAHS.org at Colorado State University (Community Coordinated Rain and Hail Studies). Check out the website.
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Gazette Cutest Pets: Meet the winners
What makes a pet cute? Is it the floppy ears? The soft fur? The big, round eyes? Cuteness is what makes us go, “EEEEEE!” everytime we see a photo or YouTube compilation of puppies or kittens. Turns out, pet cuteness is a science. Pet cuteness is related to...
ksro.com
Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine
The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
Jelly’s Place at risk of losing San Pablo home in auction
The Jelly’s Place animal shelter and adoption center in San Pablo could be forced from its current home at 2905 San Pablo Dam Road, as its founder Julie Bainbridge says she recently learned the property is set to be auctioned on March 7. Caltrans owns the property and has...
Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve...
Coldest temperatures of the year so far are coming to the SF Bay Area
Grab your warmest coat. Freezing temperatures are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area.
goldrushcam.com
Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Member from Vacaville Indicted After Investigation into Brutal Beating at the Vallejo Clubhouse
January 29, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment against Kenneth Caspers Jr., 55, of Vacaville, charging him with being a felon in. possession of ammunition, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Caspers is the fourth individual to be indicted in the...
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
SFist
18-Year-Old Tenderloin Resident Who Went Missing Three Weeks Ago Found Dead In Bayview
The 18-year-old kid whose January 6 disappearance we reported on previously, Maxwell Maltzman, has been found dead. The SFPD announced Tuesday that Maltzman's body was found "in the Bayview District" on January 23, and they aren't providing any further information. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the cause of death, and police are still looking into the case.
ksro.com
Three Arrested in Santa Rosa Stabbing Death Wednesday Night
A 22-year-old man has been stabbed to death after a fight in Santa Rosa. Last night, witnesses called police to the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road where a fight broke out. Two males drove off in a car before police got to the scene and one was left with stab wounds and was found unresponsive. He was declared dead at a local hospital. Police found the fleeing car on the 100 block of West Barham Avenue and located three suspects inside a nearby residence. All three seemed to have targeted the victim and were arrested for murder. Two of the suspects are 17-year-old juveniles.
sfstandard.com
Where Have All the Chairs Gone? This Is Why Many Downtown SF Starbucks Locations Are Seatless
Where have all the chairs gone? That was the question posed by a Standard staffer during a recent morning editorial meeting. She was referring to the Starbucks at the corner of Stockton and Sutter streets, just off of Union Square. Populated by a lonely hightop table and a slim bar...
Animal abuse investigation turns into large drug bust in San Pablo
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — An animal abuse investigation in San Pablo turned into a massive drug and gun bust, according to a Facebook post from the San Pablo Police Department. On Wednesday, SPPD officers worked with Contra Costa Animal Services to investigate a report of a dog owner hitting his dog with a piece […]
Woman killed in Tesla crash in San Rafael pool identified
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The woman who died when her car crashed into a pool Saturday has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael. Heeb was driving alone on Saturday morning when she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residential inground pool at a home on […]
Storms reveal more skeletal remains at San Francisco beaches
These gnarled bones didn't come from the open sea; they emerged from the ground below.
KTVU FOX 2
Son of KTVU employee reported missing from Vallejo
The adult son of one of KTVU's master control operators has been missing since early January and his family is hoping for his safe return. Ian Thorstad, 37, was reported missing to Vallejo police. His family and friends last heard from him on January 8, 2023. His mother Takako Thorstad...
