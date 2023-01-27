Read full article on original website
Rediscovering ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi after its generations-long ban in schools
Wednesday is the first day of Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi, or Hawaiian Langauge Month. The Hawaiian language was banned in schools starting in 1896, and “was not heard in schools for four generations,” according to the state Department of Education. As part of our continuing project...
Nursing union no longer wants proposed reciprocal license program
The head of Hawai‘i’s largest nurses’ union is backing off a proposed option to help address the state’s nursing shortage. When former Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation allowing mainland nurses to work in Hawaiʻi during the pandemic, the union began exploring the idea of entering a reciprocal nursing license agreement.
The state's homelessness proclamation isn't new, but now has a few 'rules'
In the midst of his inaugural State of the State address last week, Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation to address homelessness. The order eases some of the governmental "red tape" for constructing 12 kauhale, or tiny village, projects. While the move was applauded by lawmakers and stakeholders in...
Hawaiian music trio kicks off HPR's in-person Atherton concert series
Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Atherton concerts are back after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The four-week Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series features several local Hawaiian artists over the month of February. The music trio ʻUheʻuhene kicks off the concert series on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
Grammy-winning music video producer from Maui is nominated for another
Among the nominees attending the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday is producer and Maui High graduate Jason Baum. He has worked on music videos and other productions with recognizable names including Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Spike Jonze. He won a Grammy in 2018 for Lamar’s "Humble" music video. This...
